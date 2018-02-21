Narayana Health City Saves Patient With Rare Heart Condition Through a Unique Procedure

BENGALURU, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Narayana Health City gives a new lease of life to a bus conductor from Tamil Nadu who was suffering from

a rare heart condition through a unique procedure called Percutaneous Balloon Mitral Valvuloplasty under fluoroscopic and Intra Cardiac Echocardiography guidance (ICE).

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644389/Narayana_Health_City_Logo.jpg

45-year-old Thulukkanam was born with dextrocardia, a rare heart condition in which the heart is positioned on the right side of the chest instead of being on the left side. Though he was leading a normal life, recently he started developing difficulty in breathing while walking. On investigating, it was revealed that he was suffering from mitral stenosis, wherein the mitral valve or the valve that lets blood flow from one chamber of the heart to the other had become narrow and thereby blocked the blood flow. Though mitral stenosis is a commonly seen heart ailment, mitral stenosis in dextrocardia is extremely rare. A fatal condition, it has the potential to gradually lead to blood clot and even stroke or heart failure.

Speaking about the condition, Dr. Uday Khanolkar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Narayana Health City said, "Narrowing of the mitral valve in a person whose heart is positioned on the right side is an extremely rare condition with a global prevalence of 1 in 2,00,000 people. Until recently the condition was treated by performing a surgery involving valve change. In this case we performed a minimally invasive procedure. Further, as Interventional Cardiologists we are used to performing procedures on the left sided heart, so the orientation was also a challenge. However, ICE (Intra Cardiac Echocardiography guidance) played an important role in making the complex procedure easy and efficient."

Percutaneous balloon mitral valvuloplasty involves insertion of a thin flexible tube through an artery in between the abdomen and the thigh area which is then threaded into the heart. Once the tube reaches the narrowed mitral valve a balloon located at the tip of the tube is inflated. As the inflated balloon presses against the valve it enables the narrowed mitral valve to stretch open. This thereby increases the size of the mitral valve opening and improves the blood flow. While this whole process takes place inside the heart, Intra Cardiac Echocardiography (ICE) helps in visualising it and carrying it out efficiently.

"While percutaneous balloon mitral valvuloplasty is common, performing the same through ICE is rare. ICE is a technique that enables to see the structures of the heart from inside without opening the heart," added Dr. Kapil Kumawat, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Narayana Health City.

Having treated mitral stenosis in dextrocardia, Narayana Health City, is among the few hospitals that has the expertise to successfully treat rare cardiac conditions.

Expressing his happiness, Mr. Thulukkanam said, "I never imagined that I would recover owing to my rare condition. Today, I am not only fine but can also lead a normal life again. I am so grateful to Dr. Uday and Dr. Kapil for giving me a new life."

About Narayana Health City, Bengaluru:

NH Health City is located in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, which comprises of Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (NICS), a super-specialty hospital for cardiology and cardiac surgery , and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center (MSMC), a multi-specialty hospital for cancer care, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, and houses what we believe, is one of India's largest bone marrow transplant units. NH Health City also operates a stem cell bank.

About Narayana Health:

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multi-specialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds (For details, visit http://www.narayanahealth.org)

Media Contact: Sri Hari media@narayanahealth.org +91-80-71-222-222 Corporate Communications, Narayana Health