NADDI Releases 2017 Statistics for NPLEx System

nonprofit organization that facilitates cooperation between law enforcement, healthcare professionals, state regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the prevention and investigation of diversion of medicines for illegal purposes – applauded recent results from the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) through the end of 2017. From, to, NPLEx successfully blocked the illegal sale of 1,788,808 boxes of medicine containing pseudoephedrine (PSE), which can be diverted by criminals to make meth.

The NPLEx system, a proven tool in the fight against PSE diversion across the country, helps retailers enforce existing laws blocking the unlawful purchase of medicine containing PSE at the pharmacy counter and provides law enforcement officers with valuable information such as "watch lists" that notify them via email of attempts to purchase PSE. Additionally, some states have gone further by using NPLEx to enforce a ban on the sale of PSE products to individuals previously convicted of a meth crime.

Following Wisconsin's 2017 adoption, NPLEx is now utilized by 34 states – over two-thirds of the nation – in the fight against meth, and the program's sustained success looks to continue as additional states look toward NPLEx as a commonsense solution. As a result of more states adopting NPLEx, more criminals are increasingly deterred from attempts to purchase PSE illegally, more consumers are being educated on purchase limits in their states.

Success of NPLEx:

"Year over year, domestic meth production continues to decrease, and the effectiveness of our real-time tracking system keeps pseudoephedrine out of the hands of the remaining criminals," said NADDI Executive Director Charlie Cichon. "Working together with law enforcement and pharmacists, NPLEx remains a valuable tool to fight domestic meth production, while protecting the rights of law-abiding consumers."

About NADDI and Public Safety

NADDI is the leading drug diversion training organization in the US, with the largest networking platform of professionals involved in the field of pharmaceutical drug diversion. The NADDI networking platform provides the opportunity to bring diverse viewpoints, education, supports and resources to individuals facing the challenges in the fight against the misuse and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs. You can learn about NADDI here: www.NADDI.org

