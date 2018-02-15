medindia
NADDI Releases 2017 Statistics for NPLEx System

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Real-time, stop-sale technology remains an important tool for pharmacists and law enforcement in the fight against domestic methamphetamine production

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI) – a

nonprofit organization that facilitates cooperation between law enforcement, healthcare professionals, state regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the prevention and investigation of diversion of medicines for illegal purposes – applauded recent results from the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) through the end of 2017. From January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, NPLEx successfully blocked the illegal sale of 1,788,808 boxes of medicine containing pseudoephedrine (PSE), which can be diverted by criminals to make meth.

The NPLEx system, a proven tool in the fight against PSE diversion across the country, helps retailers enforce existing laws blocking the unlawful purchase of medicine containing PSE at the pharmacy counter and provides law enforcement officers with valuable information such as "watch lists" that notify them via email of attempts to purchase PSE. Additionally, some states have gone further by using NPLEx to enforce a ban on the sale of PSE products to individuals previously convicted of a meth crime.

Following Wisconsin's 2017 adoption, NPLEx is now utilized by 34 states – over two-thirds of the nation – in the fight against meth, and the program's sustained success looks to continue as additional states look toward NPLEx as a commonsense solution. As a result of more states adopting NPLEx, more criminals are increasingly deterred from attempts to purchase PSE illegally, more consumers are being educated on purchase limits in their states.

Success of NPLEx:

  • 1,788,808 boxes – 4,688,929 grams – of PSE were blocked in 2017
  • 45,000 retailers nationwide reported PSE sales to NPLEx in 2017
  • 9,500 law enforcement officers utilized NPLEx to identify, arrest and prosecute criminals in 2017
  • 67% decrease in domestic methamphetamine laboratory seizures in the United States from 2012 (9,134) to 2016 (2,989)
  • 34 states have adopted the NPLEx system as of December 2017

"Year over year, domestic meth production continues to decrease, and the effectiveness of our real-time tracking system keeps pseudoephedrine out of the hands of the remaining criminals," said NADDI Executive Director Charlie Cichon. "Working together with law enforcement and pharmacists, NPLEx remains a valuable tool to fight domestic meth production, while protecting the rights of law-abiding consumers." 

About NADDI and Public Safety

NADDI is the leading drug diversion training organization in the US, with the largest networking platform of professionals involved in the field of pharmaceutical drug diversion. The NADDI networking platform provides the opportunity to bring diverse viewpoints, education, supports and resources to individuals facing the challenges in the fight against the misuse and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs. You can learn about NADDI here:  www.NADDI.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naddi-releases-2017-statistics-for-nplex-system-300599395.html

SOURCE National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
