Munmun Ganeriwal Bags 'Best Nutritionist' by FEMINA; Wins Accolades for her Contribution to the Health and Wellness Sector

Munmun Ganeriwal has been honoured as 'Best Nutritionist' by FEMINA presents 5th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards (WWLC) 2018 on 17th Feb, 2018

Munmun has also been awarded 'Most Impactful Healthcare Leadership Award' by World Health & Wellness Congress & Awards on 14th Feb, 2018

Her enterprise Yuktahaar has been recognized amongst '50 Best Wellness Companies - Global Listing' by World Health & Wellness Congress & Awards on 15th Feb, 2018

Munmun promotes the philosophy of 'Local food, Global spirit' and helps her clients develop permanent lifestyle and behaviour changes for better healthy lifestyle

For almost 15 years now, nutritionist and fitness expert, Munmun Ganeriwal, represents the health and wellness sector. Famous for offering customized dietary and exercise plans to her clients, founder of Yuktahaar, Munmun is passionate about her profession with a clear objective of making a difference to the society because she believes 'Health Matters'.

She has been the driving force behind her successful enterprise 'Yuktahaar'. With her immense experience and passion, she has created a niche for herself in the health and wellness industry in India.

Her contribution has been recognized in the sector and she has been honoured as 'Best Nutritionist' by FEMINA presents 5th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards (WWLC) 2018. The WWLC identifies and celebrates the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women leaders that are reflected by the distinct innovations and initiatives brought in by them in various private and public sectors.

Munmun's enterprise, Yuktahaar has been recognized amongst '50 Best Wellness Companies - Global Listing' by World Health & Wellness Congress & Awards.

Munmun received the honour for excelling in her efforts to help transform the lives of individuals and families and make them healthy, fit and disease-free.

Speaking on the occasion, Munmun said, "I am honoured to be selected by both - FEMINAWorld Women Leadership Congress as well World Health & Wellness Congress & Awards for these awards. We need to be creative when it comes to finding the right nutrition options for ourselves and our families, while maintaining active lives. This recognition gives me even more inspiration to continue creating unique, individualized programs for my clients that are easily implemented and maintained throughout their lives."

Nominees were measured against criteria like future orientation, past track record, compliance, integrity and ethics, working in interdisciplinary teams, employing evidence-based practice, applying quality improvement, etc.

Through her unique tailored nutrition and lifestyle approach, Munmun promotes the philosophy of 'Local food, Global spirit' and helps her clients develop permanent lifestyle and behaviour changes for better healthy lifestyle. Her consultation program is a good fit for all irrespective of age group, gender, profession and work. She works with a range of clients with diverse goals ranging from weight loss to fitness, from knowing how to deal with diabetes to PCOD and thyroid, from blood pressure to cholesterol, from infertility to fighting cancer.

About Munmun Ganeriwal

Munmun Ganeriwal is India's only professional to have acquired both a Master's Degree in Dietetics and International Certification of Health Fitness Instructor from the American College of Sports Medicine. She has also been studying and practising Iyengar Yoga.

Over the last 15 years, Munmun Ganeriwal has worked as a Nutrition and Exercise Consultant with a diverse set of clients from all walks of life, of all age groups, varying fitness levels and varying medical histories and it constitutes of business leaders, actors and celebrities, sports icons, professionals, students and homemakers across the globe. She helps her clients achieve sustainable weight loss and fitness by using a combination of her unparalleled scientific knowledge in Sports Science, Exercise and Nutrition and the age old wisdom of eating right in a balance. This enables her to better cater to the needs of new urban Indians keeping in mind their modern lifestyle.

Munmun Ganeriwal is a sought-after speaker and expert panellist at health, fitness & wellness events. From time to time, she has been invited as an esteemed speaker along with other global healthcare leaders to discuss, deliberate and analyse the current national and international trends and innovation, challenges as well as the future of Fitness and Nutrition in India and overseas. A few of her recent events are The Economic Times Champions of Fitness 2017-2018 and Food and Fitness Workshop by Navbharat Times.

Munmun Ganeriwal is a frequent contributor of diet and fitness tips and articles to leading newspapers, magazines and websites, both in India and abroad. A reputed nutrition and fitness consultant, her expert advice on a range of topics related to healthy living is much sought-after. As the Founder of Yuktahaar, a holistic lifestyle transformation consulting company, she also shares valuable insights from her entrepreneurial journey. A few of the publications that has covered her inputs/ articles are Economic Times, Indian Express, Vogue, Business Standard, Times of India, Mumbai Mirror, Hindustan Times, The Asian Age, Live Mint, DNA and Mid-day.

