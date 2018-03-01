Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global molecular cytogenetics market size is expected

USD 3

to reach. 8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Mapping of human genome, coupled with continuous technological advancements incytogenetic techniques, has enabled researchers to gain insight into the disease-causing mechanism at a genomic as well as cellular level. Development in molecular technologies has helped in bridging the gap between molecular biology and cytogenetics, which was not possible using conventional cytogenetic techniques.

There is a continuous growth in awareness, and consequent adoption, of genetic tests for disease prognosis. These tests also help in designing further treatment regimes for widespread chromosomal abnormalities. This is sure to boost market growth.

Incorporation of high throughput sequencers in cytogenetic analysis is expected to significantly enhance market growth in the coming years. A number of researchers and scientists have begun converging cytogenetics laboratories with NGS as they complement each other. Hence, with exponential decline in sequencing price, this market is expected to grow at a lucrative pace.

However, ambiguous regulatory and reimbursement scenario in certain regions pertaining to implementation of genetic tests is expected to hamper the adoption of molecular cytogenetic techniques to a certain extent.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Oncology held the largest share in the market in 2016 owing to the ability of CGH technology to facilitate in-depth studies for cancer etiology

Use of molecular cytogenetics in personalized medicine development is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period. This is majorly due to a continuous shift toward targeted therapies for effective disease management

Requirement of consumables in the entire cytogenetics process is attributive for the largest share of this product category

Ongoing research projects for developing treatment regimen of different genetic conditions have allowed clinical and research laboratories to gain a significant share in the market

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to be a key source of revenue in the coming years. This is mainly because a number of pharmaceutical companies have expanded their business in the field of personalized medicine

Illumina, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Abbott; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; and Oxford Gene Technology are some prominent companies in the market. They are involved in development and commercialization of cytogenetics techniques

Some major service providers are Weill Cornell Medicine; WiCell Research Institute, Inc.; ARUP Laboratories; and Integrated Systems Engineering S.r.l.

Grand View Research has segmented the global molecular cytogenetics market on the basis of application, product, end use, technology, and region:

Molecular Cytogenetics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Genetic Disorders Oncology Personalized Medicine Other Applications

Molecular Cytogenetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Instruments Consumables Software & Services

Molecular Cytogenetics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Clinical & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Pathology Laboratories Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End-use

Molecular Cytogenetics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Comparative Genomic Hybridization Array-based comparative genomic hybridization Standard comparative genomic hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Immunohistochemistry Karyotyping Spectral karyotyping Virtual karyotyping Other Techniques

Molecular Cytogenetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



