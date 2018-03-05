Moleac Announces US FDA Approval of IND Application for Phase 1 Study of MLC1501 Programme in Post-Stroke Recovery

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleac, a biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of new

medicines for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and injuries, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 study of MLC1501, as first step of a clinicalprogramme in post-stroke recovery treatment. Approval of this IND enables Moleac to initiate a safety study of MLC1501 in normal subjects as part of the overall clinical development plan for demonstrating that MLC1501 improves functional independence and recovery of motor, speech, cognition and other neurological dysfunctions in post-acute ischemic stroke (AIS) survivors having not recovered after acute treatments (thrombolysis, thrombectomy) or having not received them. Beyond the acute phase, there are no available treatments, other than rehabilitation measures, to relieve the disabilities suffered by stroke survivors. Proving clinical safety and efficacy of MLC1501 on long-term functional and neurological recovery in patients suffering from AIS will fill a therapeutic gap and help reduce the overall burden of stroke.

"This is a clear milestone for Moleac to commence development of MLC1501 an agent that has proven successful in Asia for use in the USA as a new treatment for post-stroke recovery, an area where we need more agents to reduce the devastating burden of stroke for patients and their families," said professor Lou Caplan of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard University. "We already have learned much about the properties of the parent compound, NeuroAiD. This information will guide the clinical development of MLC 1501, and trials of its use in the USA." Prof Caplan added.

David Picard, CEO of Moleac, added, "The US FDA's clearance of this IND is validating our collaborative and determined approach to move into registration trials for post-stroke recovery. We are confident and eager that this Phase I study will confirm the safety of MLC1501 for starting as early as possible Phase II with international stroke centers and patients. We are grateful to all our colleagues, our partners in academia and our corporate partners without whom this step forward would not have been possible."

About Stroke

Stroke is considered among the world's most debilitating diseases with high mortality rate and afflicts over 17 million people worldwide each year, of which more than 80% of cases are ischemic stroke. Stroke not only endangers the lives of victims but also burdens the families of the stroke survivors with significant caretaking and financial expenses. Despite the use of revascularization treatments in AIS, a huge number of stroke survivors will suffer from disabilities causing a substantial impact on their day-to-day life and functioning, and a heavy financial burden on society.

About MLC 1501

MLC1501 is a further developed formulation consisting of four of the original nine herbs that are present in two parent formulations, MLC601 and MLC901 (NeuroAiD™). Pharmacological studies have demonstrated equivalent neuroprotective and neurorestorative properties of MLC1501 in nonclinical animal and cellular models of focal ischemia. Clinical trials of MLC601/MLC901 and systematic reviews of those trials showed benefit in improving functional and neurological recovery, in patients having functional impairment after an acute ischemic stroke.

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated in finding, developing and commercializing worldwide new medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients suffering of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and injuries, such as stroke, dementia and traumatic brain injuries. To address therapeutic gaps, Moleac has pioneered a new drug development approach, looking at sources of innovation from Natural Medicines, hence shortening considerably drug development cycle time and investment to bring medicine to sufferers' unaddressed needs. Moleac's neurorestorative natural formulation NeuroAiD™ reaches patients in more than 30 countries where it is regulated.

