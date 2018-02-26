medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Mississippi Schools And Magnolia Health Celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion in middle schools

was celebrated at multiple schools statewide.

Magnolia Health hosted an assembly in honor of National No One Eats Alone Day, created by the non-profit Beyond Differences. Assemblies were held across the state throughout

February at Oak Park Elementary School in Laurel, Nichols Middle School in Canton, and Baldwyn Middle School in Baldwyn. Over 1,220 students participated in activities designed to teach about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student's health and academic performance. Students put the lesson into action by sitting with students at lunch who they don't know, or who may feel left out. They were given ice breaker topics to discuss to highlight their commonalities.

Social isolation has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self harm and community violence. Students have shown that given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"Magnolia Health is proud to partner with Beyond Differences to bring light to social issues that affect students in Mississippi," said Aaron Sisk, plan president and CEO of Magnolia Health. "We know that social isolation cannot only affect mental health, but their physical health as well. This event helps us to foster positive behavior to improve the health of children in our state."

"Social isolation is a preventable public health problem affecting millions of children every day who suffer in silence," says Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "We've learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all."

These Mississippi schools were part of more than 2,000 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students.

No One Eats Alone is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation. 

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mississippi-schools-and-magnolia-health-celebrate-national-no-one-eats-alone-day-300604050.html

SOURCE Magnolia Health



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.