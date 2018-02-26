Mississippi Schools And Magnolia Health Celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion in middle schools

was celebrated at multiple schools statewide.

Magnolia Health hosted an assembly in honor of National No One Eats Alone Day, created by the non-profit Beyond Differences. Assemblies were held across the state throughout

Laurel

Nichols Middle School

Canton

Baldwyn Middle School

Baldwyn

February at Oak Park Elementary School inin, andin. Over 1,220 students participated in activities designed to teach about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student's health and academic performance. Students put the lesson into action by sitting with students at lunch who they don't know, or who may feel left out. They were given ice breaker topics to discuss to highlight their commonalities.

Social isolation has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self harm and community violence. Students have shown that given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"Magnolia Health is proud to partner with Beyond Differences to bring light to social issues that affect students in Mississippi," said Aaron Sisk, plan president and CEO of Magnolia Health. "We know that social isolation cannot only affect mental health, but their physical health as well. This event helps us to foster positive behavior to improve the health of children in our state."

"Social isolation is a preventable public health problem affecting millions of children every day who suffer in silence," says Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "We've learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all."

These Mississippi schools were part of more than 2,000 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students.

No One Eats Alone is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

