Mission LISA Foundation Welcomes Advisory Board of Opioid Crisis Experts

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission LISA Foundation is pleased to announce its new Advisory Board, a group

of expert stakeholders engaged in combatting the national opioid crisis through research, pain and addiction treatment, industry, and advocacy.

The Mission LISA Foundation ("MLF") is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that uses public data

and machine learning technology to develop real-time data relevant to combatting the national opioid crisis. The MLF develops unique data sets and analyses in partnership with Lumina Analytics, LLC, a company that provides predictive risk sensing solutions to corporate and government clients through its suite of advanced algorithmics and artificial intelligence. The purpose of the MLF is to provide policymakers and healthcare service providers with time relevant data analytics to drive development of evidence-based policy solutions and patient-centric treatment pathways.

Members of the MLF Advisory Board meet quarterly to provide strategic direction for ongoing data aggregation, identifying knowledge gaps that exist relevant to opioid addiction prevention, treatment, and interdiction. Additionally, members support the delivery of real-time data and analyses to stakeholders engaged in combatting the crisis. Members include: Kathleen Shanahan, Interim Chair of the MLF Advisory Board and Chair at Ground Works Solutions; Tim Wright, CEO of M2Gen; Dr. Gregory Scherrer, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and of Neurosurgery at Stanford School of Medicine, Dr. Ravi Prasad, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine and Associate Chief of Pain Psychology for the Division of Pain Medicine at Stanford University, Dr. Eric Sun, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Adult-MSD), Health Research, and Policy at the Stanford University Medical Center, Leo Beletsky, JD, MPH, Associate Professor of Law and Health Sciences at Northeastern University and Founder and Director of the Health in Justice Institute, and Dr. Jason Fields, President of the Florida Society of Addiction Medicine and Medical Director at DACCO.

"The group assembled around this critical national crisis is truly amazing. We are confident that our technology coupled with such brilliant minds will have a pivotal impact on curbing the national opioid crisis," stated Allan Martin, Chairman of the Board for the Mission LISA Foundation.

Interim Advisory Board Chair, Kathleen Shanahan, summarized the group's inaugural meeting, which took place on Monday, February 19, stating, "Our aim is to rapidly reduce the rate of opioid-induced overdose death. We will accomplish this by driving our analyses from mortality to the molecular. Our data sets will be invaluable in the development of actionable intelligence."

About the Mission LISA Foundation:  The Mission LISA Foundation was formed by Lumina Analytics as part of its Mission LISA data aggregation project.  LISA is an acronym for Learning Indicators of Substance Addiction.  Mission LISA was launched by Lumina Analytics in 2017 to address the need for more robust and timely data surrounding the opioid crisis in America.  For more information, please contact Doug Licker at Doug.Licker@missionlisa.org or call (347)807-0557. Visit www.LuminaAnalytics.com to learn more about Mission LISA technology and data analysis.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-lisa-foundation-welcomes-advisory-board-of-opioid-crisis-experts-300605853.html

SOURCE Mission LISA Foundation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
