Minister Petitpas Taylor announces appointment of the Chairperson of the Patented Medicines Review Board

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2018 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent,

and merit-based selection processes for Governor-in-Council (GIC) appointments.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Levine as Chairperson of the

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB).

Dr. Levine has served as Member and Vice-Chairperson of the Board since March 3, 2011. He is a professor in the departments of Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University. As well, Dr. Levine is director of the Centre for Evaluation of Medicines at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, Ontario.

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act to increase patent protection for pharmaceutical products. The PMPRB has an important consumer mandate to regulate the prices of patented medicines in Canada to ensure they are not excessive.

Quote

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Levine as Chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Dr. Levine is a distinguished member of the medical community and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to this position. I am confident that he will provide excellent leadership to the Board's efforts to strengthen our healthcare system."

Ginette Petitpas TaylorMinister of Health

Quick Facts

  • The Chairperson of the Board is designated as the Chief Executive Officer and has the authority and responsibility to supervise and direct the work of the PMPRB. The Chairperson also exercises leadership by safeguarding the independence, integrity, reputation and image of the Board as a quasi-judicial institution in its dealings with the public, stakeholders and members of the Government.
  • The PMPRB reports annually to Parliament via the Minister of Health, who may refer matters to the Board for inquiry.
  • The Government of Canada is currently taking steps to better protect Canadians from excessive drug prices. The proposed amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations represent the first major update to the regulations in more than 20 years. The proposed amendments are intended to provide the PMPRB with the tools it needs to better protect Canadian consumers from the high prices of patented drugs. Through these amendments the Government of Canada is taking steps to ensure that Canadians will have access to and be able to afford medicines that are necessary for their health and well-being.
  • As announced by the Prime Minister in February 2016, the Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting GIC appointees. The selection approach is merit-based. It is designed to identify highly qualified candidates who are committed to the principles of public service and embrace public service values, while striving to achieve regional representation and gender parity.  

