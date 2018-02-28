medindia
Midway Labs USA is the Main Sponsor of the Arnold Sport Festival

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Midway Labs USA is the brand will be the Main Sponsor of the 2018 Arnold Sport's Festival taking place in Columbus, Ohio from March 1st - 4th, along with the Arnold Sports Festival South America in April. Now in its 30th year, this year's Arnold Sports Festival USA will be larger than ever, with an estimated 20,000 athletes from 80 nations competing in a record 75 sports and events.

Catherine Colle VP da Midway Labs USA


At the heart of the Arnold Sports Festival is the Arnold Fitness EXPO, which will be held March 2nd - 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The expo features more than 1,000 booths containing latest in nutrition, sports equipment, and apparel, along with two stages hosting competitions and entertainment.

Midway Labs USA's booth (#1123), the largest at the expo, is at the center of all the action, located right near the Bodybuilding & Strongman events stage. As the event's Main Sponsor, Midway Labs USA's Vice President Catherine Colle will be presenting awards to many of the winners in different categories within bodybuilding, physique, and bikini.

Our booth will feature celebrity athletes from the United States and Brazil, including Marcos Mion, Felipe Franco, and Bella Falconi, along with Military Trail veteran ambassadors such as Brian Scott and Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient and war hero. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself will also be making a special guest appearance! In addition, NPC Bikini Champion Heather Bonamie, aka Bikini Bomb, will be DJing at our booth throughout the weekend.

Midway Labs USA's brands, Glamour Nutrition and Military Trail, are available at retailers and health clubs, both in stores and online, across the US and around the globe. Glamour Nutrition is a Nutri-Cosmetic line of products designed specifically to bring out a woman's natural beauty using the best ingredients and technology. Military Trail is a line of premium supplements created to honor those who always have to be physically prepared to defend us as they risk their lives on a daily basis.

Exclusively distributed in the United States by Europa Sports, Midway Labs USA is one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition lines in the country.


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
