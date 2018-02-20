medindia
Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Worth $57.12 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Research News
SAN FRANCISCO, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global microelectronic medical implants market size

is anticipated to reach USD 57.12 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders, epilepsy, and Parkinson's
disease, growing regulatory approvals for new devices and equipment, rising geriatric population, and introduction of new products are key factors driving market growth. 

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Regulatory authorities such as U.S. FDA have approved several new products and devices to be used by end users, most of which are equipped with new and innovative technologies that cater to varied consumer demands. These technologies also increase the ease of use of these products. For instance, in July 2017, Cochlear Ltd. introduced to the market a cochlear implant sound processor for iPhone. The U.S. FDA approved this innovation in June 2017.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as epilepsy, cardiac disorders, and Parkinson's disease have upped the sales of microelectronic electronic implants such as defibrillators, pacemakers, and neurostimulators. As per WHO, approximately 50 million people have epilepsy, globally, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. The condition can be treated using neurostimulators that prevent seizures.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Analysis Report by Product (Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators), by Technology, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/microelectronic-medical-implants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • By product, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population
  • RF technology accounted for the largest share in 2016 as it is employed in wireless implants and helps researchers and clinicians monitor patient health, capture physiological data, and study normal and abnormal functioning of the body
  • North America commanded the largest share in the microelectronic medical implants market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This is owing to favorable government policies, increasing FDA approvals for various medical devices in U.S., and high incidence of cardiac diseases
  • Key market players include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Cochlear Ltd.; Medtronic plc; Abbott Laboratories; Zoll Medical; Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Biotronik; Schiller; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular disorders and rising geriatric base are expected to fuel blood flow measurement devices market.
  • Biopsy Devices Market - The global biopsy devices market size was valued at USD 1,511.3 million in 2013. Growing prevalence of cancer coupled with high unmet patient needs has heightened the importance of accurate diagnostic procedures.
  • Audiology Devices Market - Audiology devices are gaining importance across the world as communication is the most important skill which improves relationships and retains independence.
  • Vein Illuminator Market - The global vein illuminator market was valued at USD 33.6 million in 2015. The booming industry is a result of the extensive application in the intravenous or venipuncture procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global microelectronic medical implants market on the basis of product, technology, and region: 

  • Microelectronic Medical Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
    • Pacemakers & Defibrillators
    • Neurostimulators
    • Implantable Drug Pumps
    • Spinal Fusion Stimulators
    • Cochlear Implants
    • Ocular Implants
    • Others
  • Microelectronic Medical Implants Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
    • RF Technology
    • Sensors
    • Other Technology
  • Microelectronic Medical Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

