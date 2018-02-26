medindia
Microbial Testing Market Growth Forecast at 10.77% CAGR to 2022

Monday, February 26, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Microbial Testing market report is a new research growth report added

to ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global microbial testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global microbial testing market: Abbott, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche,
and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get complete report on Microbial Testing Market spread across 119 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 75 data exhibits

One trend in the microbial testing market is emergence of new infectious diseases. Infectious diseases result in more number of deaths worldwide than any other single cause. For instance, 0.14% of the population had tuberculosis and .001% died from the disease in 2015. Over 94.82% of the tuberculosis-associated deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi.

According to the Global Microbial Testing Market 2018-2022 report, one driver in the market is rise in older adult population. Rise in median age due to increase in life expectancy is resulting in the growth in older adult population. This longevity is due to the shift in causes of death from fatal acute infections to chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension mainly due to changes in lifestyle.

Global Microbial Testing Market 2018-2022 report

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled professionals. The use of microbial testing is increasing at a rapid rate. Carrying out efficient testing protocols requires efficient handling of equipment and tests that are complaint with regulatory bodies and GMP. However, with the global increase in disease burden and the increasing pressure on laboratories to produce test results in short TAT, laboratories tend to overlook certain rules and protocols. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microbial testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Another related report is Global Allergy Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global allergy diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global allergy diagnostics market: bioMérieux, Danaher, Hitachi Chemical, Omega Diagnostics Group, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the allergy diagnostics market is increasing funding for allergy diagnostic devices. The advances in the development of innovative diagnostic devices are increasing to analyze allergic reactions. The demand for allergic diagnostic tests is increasing from the end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories owing to the growing number of patients requiring allergy diagnosis.

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

