MiMedx to Host Conference Call on February 23, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), a leading developer and marketer of regenerative

Friday, February 23, 2018

10:30 a.m. eastern time

and therapeutic biologics, announced today that it will host a live broadcast of the Company's conference call to provide an operational update onat

A

listen-only webcast of the live call will be available at the Company's website at www.mimedx.com. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About MiMedxMiMedx® is the leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind the Company's mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® Process methodology, among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1 million allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release includes forward-looking statements that may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties, please review the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent annual report or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimedx-to-host-conference-call-on-february-23-2018-at-1030-am-eastern-time-300602261.html

SOURCE MiMedx Group, Inc.