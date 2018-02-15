medindia
Merrimack to Present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, February 15, 2018
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MACK), a clinical-stage oncology company

focused on biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on
Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.merrimack.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived there for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Merrimack

Merrimack is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is outthinking cancer to ensure that patients and their families live fulfilling lives. Its mission is to transform cancer care through the smart design and development of targeted solutions based on a deep understanding of cancer pathways and biological markers. All of Merrimack's development programs, including four clinical studies and six candidates in preclinical development, fit into its strategy of 1) understanding the biological problems it is trying to solve, 2) designing specific solutions and 3) developing those solutions for biomarker-selected patients. This three-pronged strategy seeks to ensure optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit Merrimack's website at www.merrimack.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Merrimack constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Merrimack anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Merrimack may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Merrimack specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact: Geoffrey Grande, CFA617-441-7602ggrande@merrimack.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merrimack-to-present-at-the-2018-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-300599079.html

SOURCE Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



