Merrimack to Present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MACK), a clinical-stage oncology company

Richard Peters

9:30 a.m. ET

New York

focused on biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on, atin

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.merrimack.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived there for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Merrimack

Merrimack is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is outthinking cancer to ensure that patients and their families live fulfilling lives. Its mission is to transform cancer care through the smart design and development of targeted solutions based on a deep understanding of cancer pathways and biological markers. All of Merrimack's development programs, including four clinical studies and six candidates in preclinical development, fit into its strategy of 1) understanding the biological problems it is trying to solve, 2) designing specific solutions and 3) developing those solutions for biomarker-selected patients. This three-pronged strategy seeks to ensure optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit Merrimack's website at www.merrimack.com.

