Merrimack Announces Timing of Full Year 2017 Investor Conference Call and Presentation at the Cowen Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MACK) today announced that the company

Monday, March 12, 2018

will host its fourth quarter and full year 2017 investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on

The call will cover an update on Merrimack's recent progress as well as a summary of

Monday, March 12, 2018

fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. A press release detailing the information to be discussed on the call will be issued the morning of. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the call by dialing (877) 564-1301 (domestic) or (224) 357-2394 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 8074029.

In addition, the company today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Live, listen-only webcasts of the fourth quarter and full year 2017 investor conference call and the company's presentation at the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of Merrimack's website, investors.merrimack.com. A replay of the fourth quarter and full year 2017 investor conference call will be archived there for approximately six weeks. A replay of the conference presentation will be archived there for approximately 30 days.

About Merrimack

Merrimack is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is outthinking cancer to ensure that patients and their families live fulfilling lives. Its mission is to transform cancer care through the smart design and development of targeted solutions based on a deep understanding of cancer pathways and biological markers. All of Merrimack's development programs, including four clinical studies and six candidates in preclinical development, fit into its strategy of 1) understanding the biological problems it is trying to solve, 2) designing specific solutions and 3) developing those solutions for biomarker-selected patients. This three-pronged strategy seeks to ensure optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit Merrimack's website at www.merrimack.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Merrimack constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Merrimack anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Merrimack may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Merrimack specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact: Geoffrey Grande, CFA617-441-7602ggrande@merrimack.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merrimack-announces-timing-of-full-year-2017-investor-conference-call-and-presentation-at-the-cowen-health-care-conference-300607802.html

SOURCE Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.