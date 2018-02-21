medindia
Merck Invests Additional €40 Million to Enhance Manufacturing and Distribution in Asia

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Investment supports growing demand for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

- Builds capabilities with two new manufacturing and distribution centres in South Korea and India

- Accelerates Mobius® single-use manufacturing in China for biosimilars development

DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 21, 2018

/PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced an additional investment of €40 million to build a robust manufacturing and distribution platform in Asia over a span of two years. This investment follows Merck's November 2016 announcement of its €80 million Life Science investment in Nantong, China.

"In biopharmaceutical research, time is of the essence," said Udit Batra, member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. "Our investments in the important Asian markets of South Korea, India and China ensure that our customers have ready access to the products needed to develop new therapies and biosimilars that accelerate access to health for people everywhere."

Manufacturing & Distribution Centre in Songdo, South KoreaThe rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry in South Korea makes the country one of the key Life Science hubs in Asia. The push for research and for rapid, custom manufacturing capabilities mean a greater need for accessibility to pharmaceutical products and solutions toward the advancement of research and innovation. Merck's new manufacturing and distribution centre, located in the Songdo district of Incheon, will include an infrastructure to facilitate the supply of Merck products to customers in Korea and advanced cell culture media manufacturing capabilities (imMEDIAte Advantage® Custom Media). Occupying a land area of 10,141 square meters, the new site is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2019.

New Manufacturing & Distribution Centre in Mumbai, IndiaThe new manufacturing and distribution centre, located in Mumbai, is expected to be completed in 2019. Occupying 10 acres, the site is more than 12,000 square meters with added capacity to meet future growth, further improving inventory availability and reducing lead times.

Mobius ® Single-use Manufacturing in Wuxi, ChinaChina, with a burgeoning biosimilar market, is fast becoming a biotech powerhouse. Single-use technologies provide increased flexibility and efficiency which are critical for biosimilar development and manufacturing. This investment, to accelerate Merck's Mobius® single-use manufacturing, addresses the growing biopharmaceutical demand in China. The site will be ready in 2018, and is expected to reduce lead time by at least 50 percent.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About MerckMerck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of €15 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.


