Mental Health Commission of Canada Welcomes New Federal Investment to Study Impact of Cannabis Use

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) welcomes the

Government of Canada's proposal in Budget 2018 to provide the MHCC with an investment of $10 million over five years to study the impact of cannabis use on the mental health of Canadians.

There remain legitimate concerns particularly for youth who smoke marijuana and this $10 million investment represents an historic opportunity to responsibly evaluate the result of marijuana legalization and regulation.

The MHCC is also pleased to see the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) receive similar, separate funding to support research on cannabis use in Canada.

Budget 2018's commitments to the mental health needs of both first responders and federal inmates further defines the Government of Canada's on-going commitment to mental health and the MHCC remains a unique partner and trusted advisor.

The MHCC appreciates the Government of Canada's continued commitment to supporting the mental health and wellness of Canadians, and is excited to work collaboratively to support the government's agenda.

Louise BradleyPresident and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada



