Memorial Plastic Surgery First in Texas to Accept Cryptocurrency

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
This year, Memorial Plastic Surgery will start to accept cryptocurrency as payment.

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Houston plastic surgery clinic,

Memorial Plastic Surgery, is now accepting payment via cryptocurrency. The move now allows patients to pay for their cosmetic and reconstructive procedures with an easy, electronic alternative. Memorial Plastic Surgery is the first practice of its kind in the state of Texas to accept this form of payment.

For almost a decade, cryptocurrency has steadily become a global phenomenon that has enabled consumers and businesses to interact using a peer-to-peer digital service.

MPS Cryptocurrency Payment Options

Cryptocurrency users will now be able to pay for their procedures through two services, Bitcoin and Ethereum:

  • Bitcoin – Since its introduction to the market in 2009, Bitcoin has established itself as the world's first decentralized, peer-to-peer electronic money transfer system. This revolutionary software has changed the way people all over the globe use money. Transactions are now fast, efficient, and safe!
  • Ethereum – Just released in 2015, Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency provider in the world. Their services work by decentralizing the experience so that users are not required to use third party software. This allows users to safely save and spend their money online.

What are you waiting for? If you are currently using cryptocurrency and are in need of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in Houston, Texas, allow the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery to provide you with beautiful and satisfying results.

About Memorial Plastic Surgery In a profession where execution precedes excellence, Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of board-certified plastic surgeons are committed to providing patients with a balance of care and precision. Located in Houston and Clear Lake, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in breast, face, and body procedures, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors restore their whole selves.

Houston | 929 Gessner Rd, Suite 2250, Houston, TX 77024 +1 (713) 663-4411

Clear Lake | 26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598 +1 (713) 609-9335

 

SOURCE Memorial Plastic Surgery



