medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Medpricer Welcomes Steve Piotraczk as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Growth

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The 20-year industry veteran will lead the company's sales team.

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medpricer, the leading purchased services cost management solution

for the healthcare industry, today announced Steve Piotraczk will join their executive team as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. In this position, he will lead Medpricer's business development and sales team in providing best-in-industry purchased service management solutions.

Piotraczk joins Medpricer from Curvo Labs, where he was an Advisory Board Member and past Senior Vice President of Sales. With more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in the supply chain software and services industries, he has held sales leadership positions at SAP, Ariba, FreeMarkets, JM Solutions, Reynolds and Reynolds, and General Motors.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Piotraczk will help Medpricer's clients lower costs and improve quality using Medpricer's cost management platform and its industry-leading sourcing services. To date, Medpricer has characterized and benchmarked nearly $130 billion dollars in purchased services spend and has run $3.4 billion dollars in contracts through its electronic negotiation platform. Medpricer customers have seen over $690 million dollars in documented savings.

"We warmly welcome Steve to our growing team," said Medpricer CEO Chris Gormley. "Steve's unique blend of supply chain sourcing and procure-to-pay sales expertise will immediately help impact our client's financial results and the growth of Medpricer's industry-leading purchased services cost management platform."

"I'm greatly honored to join Medpricer's mission of optimizing the financial and operational health of their clients," said Piotraczk. "I look forward to showing healthcare providers how Medpricer's purchased services sourcing platform can help them wrap their arms around categorical spend and deliver 20% savings, 40% faster to their organizations."

About Medpricer Medpricer provides a complete Purchased Services cost management platform that improves operating margins through superior visibility, savings, and control over unmanaged spending. Through their integrated technology and service solutions, Medpricer empowers healthcare providers to independently find, get, and keep purchased services savings. For more information, please visit http://www.medpricer.com/

 

SOURCE Medpricer



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.