MedicareWebWatch National Certification Recognizes Benchmark and Distinguished 2018 Medicare Advantage Websites

COLUMBUS, Ohio., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMetrix Research Inc., an independent research firm, announces the selection

of 43 Medicare Advantage plan websites for MedicareWebWatch national certification. MedicareWebWatch national certification recognizes excellence in Medicare plan website content, member connectivity, design and transparency. Nine "benchmark" websitesand 34 "distinguished" websites were selected from 160 Medicare Advantage websites after comprehensive site reviews.

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier, "These best-of-breed websites demonstrate their growing value as an asset for Medicare Advantage plans to achieve enrollment and customer satisfaction goals. Providing a high-value, positive website experience that engages plan members and caregivers will also deliver outstanding return on investment in the long-term. HealthMetrix Research is pleased to recognize these organizations for their forward-looking commitment to website relevance and readiness."

MedicareWebWatch national certification is based on HealthMetrix Research's mapping methodology that weighs 50 website features related to: plan-specific content; external content resources; member connectivity; design and navigation; transparency and privacy disclosure. Certification details are available at www.MedicareWebWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans or products.

Benchmark Websites

Aetna AvMed Capital District Physicians' Health Plan HealthPartners Humana Kaiser Permanente MVP Health Plan Priority Health Providence Health Plans

Distinguished Websites

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield ATRIO Health Plans Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield Rhode Island Blue Cross Blue Shield Western NY Blue Shield Northeastern NY Capital Blue Cross Care N' Care ConnectiCare EmblemHealth Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Fallon Health Plan Florida Blue Florida Health Care Plans Health Alliance Plan Health First Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield HMSA Blue Cross Blue Shield Hawaii Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield Independent Blue Cross Independent Health MCS Classicare Peoples HealthPresbyterian Health Plan Rocky Mountain Health Plans SCAN Security Health Plan Soundpath Health Tufts Health Plan UCare Univera UPMC

