medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

MedicareWebWatch National Certification Recognizes Benchmark and Distinguished 2018 Medicare Advantage Websites

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

COLUMBUS, Ohio., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMetrix Research Inc., an independent research firm, announces the selection

of 43 Medicare Advantage plan websites for MedicareWebWatch national certification.  MedicareWebWatch national certification recognizes excellence in Medicare plan website content, member connectivity, design and transparency.  Nine "benchmark" websites
and 34 "distinguished" websites were selected from 160 Medicare Advantage websites after comprehensive site reviews. 

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier, "These best-of-breed websites demonstrate their growing value as an asset for Medicare Advantage plans to achieve enrollment and customer satisfaction goals.  Providing a high-value, positive website experience that engages plan members and caregivers will also deliver outstanding return on investment in the long-term.  HealthMetrix Research is pleased to recognize these organizations for their forward-looking commitment to website relevance and readiness."           

MedicareWebWatch national certification is based on HealthMetrix Research's mapping methodology that weighs 50 website features related to:  plan-specific content; external content resources; member connectivity; design and navigation; transparency and privacy disclosure.  Certification details are available at www.MedicareWebWatch.com.  HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans or products. 

Benchmark Websites

Aetna AvMed Capital District Physicians' Health Plan HealthPartners Humana Kaiser Permanente MVP Health Plan Priority Health Providence Health Plans

Distinguished Websites

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield ATRIO Health Plans  Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts  Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan  Blue Cross Blue Shield Rhode Island  Blue Cross Blue Shield Western NY  Blue Shield Northeastern NY  Capital Blue Cross  Care N' Care  ConnectiCare  EmblemHealth  Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield   Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield  Fallon Health Plan  Florida Blue  Florida Health Care Plans  Health Alliance Plan  Health First  Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield  HMSA Blue Cross Blue Shield Hawaii  Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield  Independent Blue Cross  Independent Health  MCS Classicare  Peoples HealthPresbyterian Health Plan  Rocky Mountain Health Plans SCAN  Security Health Plan  Soundpath Health  Tufts Health Plan  UCare  Univera  UPMC

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, 614-236-8345, www.MedicareWebWatch.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicarewebwatch-national-certification-recognizes-benchmark-and-distinguished-2018-medicare-advantage-websites-300599741.html

SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.