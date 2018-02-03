medindia
Medicare Advantage Earns High Bipartisan Congressional Support

Saturday, February 3, 2018
Better Medicare Alliance Praises Congressional Support for Public-Private Medicare Option Chosen by 20 Million Americans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) President and CEO Allyson

Y. Schwartz, released the following statement in response to letters to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma signed by 363 members of Congress as CMS released the 2019 Medicare Advantage Advance Notice:

"Better Medicare Alliance is pleased to see the strong support in Congress for Medicare Advantage and thank Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) as well Congressmen Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Erik Paulson (R-MN) for their leadership to bring together bipartisan endorsement of Medicare Advantage. 

"Medicare Advantage is a valued option for older adults who rely on comprehensive benefits, affordable out of pocket costs, as well as more coordinated, integrated care. Twenty million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage across the nation look to policymakers in Washington to continue to support policies that would strengthen and grow this essential private-public option under Medicare.

"We encourage Secretary Alex Azar and Administrator Seema Verma at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to work with Congress to ensure continued stability and growth of Medicare Advantage."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicare-advantage-earns-high-bipartisan-congressional-support-300592949.html

SOURCE Better Medicare Alliance



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
