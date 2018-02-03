Medicare Advantage Earns High Bipartisan Congressional Support

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) President and CEO Allyson

"Better Medicare Alliance is pleased to see the strong support in Congress for Medicare Advantage and thank Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) as well Congressmen Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Erik Paulson (R-MN) for their leadership to bring together bipartisan endorsement of Medicare Advantage.

"Medicare Advantage is a valued option for older adults who rely on comprehensive benefits, affordable out of pocket costs, as well as more coordinated, integrated care. Twenty million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage across the nation look to policymakers in Washington to continue to support policies that would strengthen and grow this essential private-public option under Medicare.

"We encourage Secretary Alex Azar and Administrator Seema Verma at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to work with Congress to ensure continued stability and growth of Medicare Advantage."

