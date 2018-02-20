Medical and Recreational Cannabis Product Sales Projected to Rise

NEW YORK, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent

$7.7 billion

$31.4 billion

The United States

Canada

Canada

California's

January 1st, 2018

$2.8 billion

$5.6 billion

report from Brightfield Group, the global cannabis market is presently worthand is projected to reachby 2021.accounts for about 90 percent of the whole market. But the U.S. domination of the market is expected to decrease to approximately 57 percent due to legalization of cannabis products in other nations.is considered as one of the largest markets for cannabis products.plans to legalize recreational cannabis later this year.new recreational cannabis laws were officially implemented on. According New Frontier Data state's legal (cannabis) industry is forecast to grow fromin 2017 toin 2020. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: AMMJ), Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTC: MYHI), Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC: FRLF)

The legalization of adult-use sales in California will lead to the creation of nearly 99,000 cannabis industry jobs in the state by 2021, about a third of all cannabis jobs nationwide, and 146,000 jobs overall when indirect and induced effects are considered. Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group explained, "The economic excitement around the legal cannabis industry is no longer just theory. Due to the giant impact adult-use legalization is already having in the United States, it's vital for key stakeholders to understand the full impact of legalization, beyond just retail sales numbers."

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) just announced this morning that, "the release of hempSMART™ Full Spectrum Pet Drops formulated for cats and dogs. Each bottle of hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops is formulated with 250mg of full spectrum non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. The new specially formulated product contains naturally occurring CBD derived from hemp seed oil, full spectrum hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil, and a rich bacon flavor."

Donald Steinberg, MCOA's CEO said, "Our new hempSMART product is a natural option for pet owners who care about supporting their animals' healthy energy levels as well as optimizing their health. Our hempSMART product line will continue to expand to other popular areas of consumer interest to give our affiliates what they need to succeed."

In reviewing pet supplement trends for 2017, Watson, Inc.'s Mona Hollums observed that natural pet supplement sales nearly doubled between 2008 and 2014. With the increasing focus on pet health, the market for pet supplements is projected to show significant and continuing expansion. Projections show that U.S. retail sales of pet supplements and nutraceuticals treats will grow 3%-5% annually, bringing the market to $1.6 billion. Globally, the pet supplement market is also expected to grow even further. Between 2016 and 2020, sales are projected to increase over 5% and will continue to yield lucrative investment payouts.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD - The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. On January 17, 2018, the company announced that it has secured a consulting contract with Cloud 9 Apothecary in the state of California. In conjunction with the consulting agreement, ACC will acquire an equity stake in Cloud 9's project that is currently non-operational and in the development stage. This project, to be built-out and completed in Desert Springs, California, will comprise a closed-loop greenhouse containing a 22,000 square foot canopy of premium cannabis cultivars. With the construction of this facility, Cloud 9 Apothecary's plans focus on wholesale cultivation and product manufacturing. Plans to shift into a fully integrated business model, complete with dispensing solutions, will be made in the near future as Cloud 9 plans to scale up operations organically.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCQB: MYHI) is a holding company focused on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the cannabis sector. On January 26, 2018, the company announced the company's most recent milestones in its plan to provide turnkey infrastructure solutions to licensed cannabis growers and producers in highly promising cannabis markets such as California, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. On January 18, 2018 MYHI entered into an Advisory Agreement with Mr. Dirk Nansen of Bellingham, Washington, with effect from January 1, 2018. Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Nansen is required to identify opportunities in Washington, Oregon, and California through which MYHI can evaluate technologies and pursue the build out of infrastructure assets to be utilized for cannabis cultivation, extraction, or consumer product manufacturing.

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) develops innovative technologies and products that monitor, control and or address the energy and resource intensive nature of indoor cannabis cultivation. On November 14, 2017, the company announced operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $1,566,000 an increase of $395,000, or 34%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. During the three months ended September 30, 2017, the company was awarded new sales contracts totaling $2,385,000, bringing our total new sales contracts awarded for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to $7,182,000.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) is a leading, go-to resource in the cannabis, medical and recreational marijuana, CBD and industrial hemp industries. On January 31, 2018, the company announced a joint venture supply partnership with NutraFuels, Inc. NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market avline of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Freedom Leaf CEO Cliff Perry announced, "We have created a strong relationship with NutraFuels as they assisted us in the formulation, blending and private labeling our Ayurvedic Breathable Vapor Oils that are the flagship product in our Hempology ® line of Full Spectrum Whole-Plant Hemp Extracts."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For marijuana company of america inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by meridian ventures. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information: Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com +1-877-601-1879

Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com