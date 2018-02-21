Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CBD Products Discounted in Celebration of 2018 Olympic Games

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company

the United States

in, today announced that it is excited to celebrate the 2018 Olympic Games with discounts on its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil products designed specifically for athletesand those who are subject to drug tests.

It's no secret that cannabis is becoming increasingly popular as a pain management supplement in the U.S., and specifically is becoming a more widely recognized treatment option for professional athletes who are constantly experiencing a variety of injuries. In fact, according to a Yahoo/Marist College Poll, nearly 70% of Americans approve of athletes using cannabis for pain.

"We are excited to be able to celebrate the dedication and hard work of Olympians from all over the world and make our CBD products more accessible to those who need it most," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're happy that the World Anti-Doping Agency understands that CBD is safe for professional athletes to use and has many health and wellness benefits."

WADA removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances as of Jan. 1, 2018, stating that: "Recent scientific literature shows that synthetic cannabidiol is not a cannabimimetic. Therefore, cannabidiol no longer fulfills two of the three criteria to be considered for inclusion on the list."

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CBD hemp oil, Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™), is perfect for athletes because it is free of THC, the compound found in cannabis that is known to get you high. It has become the CBD supplement of choice not only for athletes, but also for small children, first responders and anyone else who is subject to drug tests.

In addition to WADA's recent statement, the World Health Organization made a recommendation in November 2017 not to schedule CBD as a drug stating that, "In its pure state, cannabidiol does not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm," and that "current information does not justify scheduling of the substance."

From today until Feb. 25, 2018, Medical Marijuana, Inc. is offering a 20% discount on RSHO-X™ products. To learn more, please visit: https://shop.medicalmarijuanainc.com/sales/.

