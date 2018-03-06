Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Announce February 2018 as the Largest Revenue Sales Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

company in, today announced that both the Company and its subsidiary Kannaway® generated the largest-ever (unaudited) revenue month in its history in February of 2018, as well as reached major milestonesin its business operations.revenue was more than 400% larger thanrevenue and was significantly greater thanrevenue -- which was a record revenue month for the company.revenue alone was greater than revenue from all of Q1 2017.

"We're excited to start off this year strong and have the largest revenue month ever for the second month in a row," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As the cannabis industry continues its rapid expansion as the fastest-growing in the U.S., we aim to continue to be pioneers in the industry and offer the most high-quality products on the market."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. experienced many accomplishments in February including appointing executive members to the Expert Veterinary Advisory Board of its newest subsidiary Phyto Animal Health, celebrating the two-year anniversary of its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico and obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international publications including POPSUGAR, Romper, The Street, Glam, Brit + Co, and several others.

"Kannaway's continued growth is exciting to be a part of," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Our company has started off 2018 at an incredible pace and we expect our results to continue in March and beyond."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Kannaway, LLCKannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who wish to become successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

