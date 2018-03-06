medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Announce February 2018 as the Largest Revenue Sales Month in Company History

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

company in the United States, today announced that both the Company and its subsidiary Kannaway® generated the largest-ever (unaudited) revenue month in its history in February of 2018, as well as reached major milestones
in its business operations. February 2018 revenue was more than 400% larger than February 2017 revenue and was significantly greater than January 2018 revenue -- which was a record revenue month for the company. February 2018 revenue alone was greater than revenue from all of Q1 2017.

"We're excited to start off this year strong and have the largest revenue month ever for the second month in a row," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As the cannabis industry continues its rapid expansion as the fastest-growing in the U.S., we aim to continue to be pioneers in the industry and offer the most high-quality products on the market."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. experienced many accomplishments in February including appointing executive members to the Expert Veterinary Advisory Board of its newest subsidiary Phyto Animal Health, celebrating the two-year anniversary of its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico and obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international publications including POPSUGAR, Romper, The Street, Glam, Brit + Co, and several others.

"Kannaway's continued growth is exciting to be a part of," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Our company has started off 2018 at an incredible pace and we expect our results to continue in March and beyond."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Kannaway, LLCKannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who wish to become successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:Public Relations Contact:Andrew HardChief Executive Officer CMW MediaP. 858-264-6600 andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com www.cmwmedia.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-and-subsidiary-kannaway-announce-february-2018-as-the-largest-revenue-sales-month-in-company-history-300608807.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.