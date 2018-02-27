Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Announces Participation at WVC Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

United States

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 4-8, 2018

company in the, subsidiary Phyto Animal Health announced today that it will be exhibiting at the WVC 90th Annual Conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in

During this five-day conference, veterinary professionals will have the opportunity to participate in more than 1,000 continuing education (CE) hours and meet with over 500 exhibitors. Past conferences have brought in an average of 14,000 attendees each year from 50 states, six continents and 43 countries.

Phyto Animal Health offers a line of cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil supplements and hemp products for cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, pain management, orthopedic, and mental health in animals.

In addition to exhibiting at the conference, Phyto Animal Health will have members of its Veterinary Advisory Board speaking at the below times:

Tuesday, March 6 , 4:00 - 4:50 PM : Scooby's Doobies – Veterinary Uses of Medical Cannabis: Liz Hughston , MEd., RVT, CVT, VTS (SAIM, ECC)

, MEd., RVT, CVT, VTS (SAIM, ECC) Wednesday, March 7 , 5:00 - 5:50 PM : An Appropriate Approach to Medical Cannabinoids: Stephen F. Cital, RVT, SRA, RLAT, VTS-Lab Animal

These presentations, sponsored by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM), will provide insight on the many health and wellness benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for pets including increased appetite and decreased nausea, effective use for pain management, and how it supports cardiovascular and neurological functions.

"This is our first industry conference and we are extremely proud of our Veterinary Advisory Board members for being chosen to speak here on our behalf," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "We hope to use this event not only as an opportunity to talk about our products, but also provide education about the benefits of CBD for pets."

"As our newest subsidiary, we're excited for Phyto Animal Health to start attending conferences and representing our family of companies as a thought leader in animal health," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We want everyone using our products, including veterinarians, to feel confident about the science behind CBD and feel comfortable recommending it to those in need."

Please visit Phyto Animal Health at Booth #716 and contact: Kathryn@cmwmedia.com to set up an appointment with CEO Ian Quinn, Liz Hughston or Stephen F. Cital.

About Phyto Animal Health

As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutritional support they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

