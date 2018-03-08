medindia
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Exclusive Event in Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Drug News
SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway,

LLC, the first hemp lifestyle network to offer cannabidiol (CBD) hemp botanical products, is holding an exclusive event in Pittsburgh this Saturday, March 10. The event provides a unique
opportunity to meet with top Kannaway® leaders, the Company's executive team and fellow Kannaway® business owners.

Attendees will hear from executive team members, including Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder, President Brad Tayles and CEO of Kannaway® parent company Medical Marijuana, Inc. Dr. Stuart Titus.

"This is our last event for before our national convention in April," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "It is also our first event in the state of Pennsylvania and we are excited to share our message with those in attendance."

The Pittsburgh event is scheduled from 1 - 4 p.m. MST on March 10, 2018, at the DoubleTree – Green Tree. Advance tickets are available now for just $30, the price of tickets will increase to $40 at the door.

Please visit here to learn more about the Kannaway® Pittsburgh event and to purchase tickets.

About Kannaway, LLCKannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMERThis press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSUREThese statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
