Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Supports U.S. Military Veterans with Exclusive Product Discounts

As recently reported by CNBC, more than 42,000 Americans died due to opioid overdose in 2016 and recent studies have found that veterans were twice as likely to die from an opioid overdose compared to the rest of the population.

Cannabis use for veterans has become more widely accepted in recent months, especially as a treatment for addiction, with an announcement by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stating that "Veteran participation in state marijuana programs does not affect eligibility for VA care and services." A new guidance issued in December 2017 directs VA staff and pharmacists to discuss how medical marijuana interacts with other medications or facets of their care, including treatment for pain management or post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We view all of our customers as heroes who are helping us spread the important message of the potential health and wellness benefits of CBD," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Veterans are an entirely different type of hero, not only because they have risked their lives for the safety of Americans, but also because they have protected our right to spread awareness about CBD as a supplement and the many uses of cannabis and hemp."

Military personnel and veterans who shop at the HempMeds® online store receive a 15% discount on all purchases and free shipping. HempMeds®, the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S and make CBD products available in bulk, is honored to offer this discount to those who have fought for the wellbeing and safety of United States citizens.

Veterans can find more information at https://hempmedspx.com/cbd-oil-veterans/.

