Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of COFEPRIS Approval to Import its CBD Hemp Oil Products

company in the, subsidiary HempMedscelebrates the second anniversary of its historic permits granted byFederal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks, COFEPRIS. These permits opened doors for the development of a new cannabis product market inand broadened access to cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil to Mexicans in need.

Those first permits, granted in February 2016, allowed for families to import the Company's CBD hemp oil, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™-X (RSHO-X™). This product has no psychoactive ingredients and complies with current national regulations. Maria Paula and Alina were the first two children to have legal access to these products, and since, hundreds of Mexicans have benefited from the same health and wellness benefits of CBD.

Since February 2017, COFEPRIS has granted hundreds of permits for importing HempMeds® Mexico's RSHO-X™. HempMeds® Mexico was the first company approved by COFEPRIS to distribute its CBD hemp oil products. These products are available through an import process established by COFEPRIS, which requires a medical prescription and importation approval.

"We are proud to be the first company to work with Mexican cannabis and health experts to show the safety and efficiency of RSHO-X™," said HempMeds® President of Latin America, Raul Elizalde. "Our operations in Mexico are growing daily and now we are waiting for the government's secondary cannabis regulation that will allow the importation of CBD products that have trace amounts of THC. We hope that Mexican authorities will consider the research that has been conducted by leading doctors and scientists and also the recommendation made by the World Health Organization in November 2017 to not schedule CBD as a drug."

"HempMeds Mexico has been one of our fastest-growing subsidiaries and has taken the cannabis industry in Mexico by storm," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We look forward to growth in the country and in other Latin American countries as well."

Since the establishment of HempMeds® Mexico, the Company has worked to promote access to CBD products by supporting non-profit organizations that help provide quick access and by working with the government to establish an importation process that allows patients to get RSHO-X™ with ease.

About HempMeds® Mexico

HempMeds® Mexico is a Mexico-based company that made history by being the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for the cannabis product RSHO-X™ for a medical indication. HempMeds® Mexico plans to work directly with the Mexican government to safely and legally provide access to CBD hemp oil products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit.

