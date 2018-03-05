medindia
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Announces Participation at First-Ever SXSW Wellness Expo in Austin, TX

Monday, March 5, 2018 Drug News
SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

company in the United States, subsidiary HempMeds® announced today that it will be exhibiting at the first-ever SXSW Wellness Expo in Austin, TX, on March
10-11.

The SXSW Wellness Expo, which will take place at the Palmer Events Center, is the first time the festival has ever hosted an exhibition focused on fueling the mind, body and soul. The two-day exhibition will not only feature numerous companies within the wellness landscape, but also the SXSW Wellness Expo Stage and other areas with programming that includes workshops, demos, fitness classes, speakers, readings, relaxation activities, and more.

"We're excited to break into this new facet of SXSW and hope that we can use our presence there to help spread education on cannabidiol, also known as CBD, to even more consumers than ever before," said HempMeds® President Stephen Jones.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and also provide high-quality CBD hemp oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

"We pride ourselves on being a company of firsts and we are excited to participate in SXSW's first-ever Wellness Expo," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "It's important that we help clear up some of the false information about CBD and spread awareness as to its many health and wellness benefits."

Visit HempMeds® at booth #423 and contact: Kathryn@cmwmedia.com to schedule an on-site interview with HempMeds® President Stephen Jones.

About HempMeds® HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc.(OTC PINK:MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMERThis press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSUREThese statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:Public Relations Contact:Andrew HardChief Executive Officer CMW MediaP. 858-264-6600 andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com www.cmwmedia.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-subsidiary-hempmeds-announces-participation-at-first-ever-sxsw-wellness-expo-in-austin-tx-300607683.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.



