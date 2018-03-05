Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Announces Participation at First-Ever SXSW Wellness Expo in Austin, TX

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

United States

Austin, TX

March

company in the United States, subsidiary HempMeds® announced today that it will be exhibiting at the first-ever SXSW Wellness Expo in Austin, TX, on March

The SXSW Wellness Expo, which will take place at the Palmer Events Center, is the first time the festival has ever hosted an exhibition focused on fueling the mind, body and soul. The two-day exhibition will not only feature numerous companies within the wellness landscape, but also the SXSW Wellness Expo Stage and other areas with programming that includes workshops, demos, fitness classes, speakers, readings, relaxation activities, and more.

"We're excited to break into this new facet of SXSW and hope that we can use our presence there to help spread education on cannabidiol, also known as CBD, to even more consumers than ever before," said HempMeds® President Stephen Jones.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and also provide high-quality CBD hemp oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

"We pride ourselves on being a company of firsts and we are excited to participate in SXSW's first-ever Wellness Expo," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "It's important that we help clear up some of the false information about CBD and spread awareness as to its many health and wellness benefits."

Visit HempMeds® at booth #423

About HempMeds® HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc.(OTC PINK:MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

