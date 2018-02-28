medindia
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Major Investment AXIM Biotech Announces First-Ever Successful Achievement of Proprietary cGMP Extraction and Manufacturing Methods for Pure Cannabinoid Molecules

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Drug News
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

company in the United States, announced that its major investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies (OTC:AXIM) ("AXIM") has successfully executed their first-ever proprietary current good manufacturing practices ("cGMP")
methodology in the extraction and microencapsulation of cannabinoid molecules for a variety of pharmaceutical delivery formats from cGMP-produced medicinal cannabis.

The breakthrough makes AXIM the only Company in the world with the ability to harness the proprietary procedure and provide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs") of such purity from naturally extracted cGMP sources.

"We're proud to see AXIM Biotech continue to be a pioneer in cannabinoid research," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that this new extraction process will expand the pharmaceutical cannabinoid market and broaden the potential areas of application."

AXIM's new methods are unprecedented in terms of the nature of the process - which utilizes cGMP standards employed from the initial growing of the cannabis plants through extraction and manufacturing - leading to the highest of quality standards for APIs being met.

The process, which was developed and tested in the Netherlands under strict regulatory guidelines, involves the growing of selected cannabis plants at a cGMP facility followed by extraction of the cannabinoid molecules from cannabis flowers in an innovative process that employs just two steps in order to achieve an average of more than 99% purity - unlike traditional methods that include toxic solvents and multiple steps to produce the final extract or synthesize an API such as dronabinol.

AXIM's newly developed microencapsulation method is then applied to the cannabinoids, protecting those from oxidation and degradation, while preserving its effectiveness. Finally, AXIM's microencapsulated cannabinoids are manufactured into pharmaceutical products within different delivery formats.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

ABOUT AXIM

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM ) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew+®a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, CanChew+ 50®, containing 50 mg of CBD undergoing clinical trials in patients with IBS and MedChew Rx®, a combination CBD/THC gum that will undergo clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. AXIM has several products developed or in developmental stage for treatment and/ or prevention of multiple conditions and symptoms. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. For more information, please visit AXIMBiotech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:Public Relations Contact:Andrew HardChief Executive Officer CMW MediaP. 858-264-6600andrew.hard@cmwmedia.comwww.cmwmedia.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-major-investment-axim-biotech-announces-first-ever-successful-achievement-of-proprietary-cgmp-extraction-and-manufacturing-methods-for-pure-cannabinoid-molecules-300605598.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
