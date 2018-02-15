Medical Marijuana, Inc. Garners News Coverage on Globally-Recognized Lifestyle Website POPSUGAR

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company

the United States

in, today announced that it has garnered national news coverage on globally-recognized lifestyle website POPSUGAR.

A February 4, 2018, article on the POPSUGAR website

entitled "14 of the Best CBD Products We're Obsessed With — You Need to Try These ASAP" showcases Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Cannabis Beauty Defined CBD Anti-Aging Serum and talks about how the product is like a "miracle syrup" for the face and body that provides moisture to patches of dry and inflamed skin. This leading lifestyle website, which boasts an audience of over three billion global monthly views, is targeted predominately at millennial women and is a trusted source for fashion, beauty and fitness tips as well as beauty product reviews.

"We're honored that this publication recommends our innovative (cannabidiol) CBD hemp oil skincare line, Cannabis Beauty Defined, to its readers," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that this testimonial will help many people understand the many benefits of using CBD in hair and skincare products."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

