Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Ali Boukhatem as Director of France for Rapidly Expanding Subsidiary Kannaway®

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

the United States

France

Europe

company in, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has named Ali Boukhatem its new Director ofas part of the Company's rapid international expansioninto

"We are excited to bring Ali onto the new executive team for our rapidly expanding European division and we are more than confident that he has the experience and skills required to effectively serve our loyal customers and Brand Ambassadors," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder.

Kannaway® was the first direct sales company to offer phyto-cannabinoid botanical products to consumers. A family oriented company, Kannaway® encourages its brand ambassadors to create their own successful distribution businesses that will positively benefit the wellbeing of the people around them. Last month, Kannaway® had its largest revenue month in the history of the Company.

In his role as Director of France for Kannaway® Europe, Boukhatem will oversee daily operations, including logistics, brand ambassador experience and expansion into new markets. He will help grow the leadership in the market, build strong customer loyalty and develop brand awareness for Kannaway® Europe in France.

"When you have the rare chance to meet the right people with the right movement and mission within this industry, you feel honored and humble to jump onboard," Boukhatem said. "The future for Europe looks incredible and there is no doubt that Kannaway will put its name on the map as one of the best companies in the world!"

Boukhatem brings 20 years of experience in the direct sales industry. Before joining Kannaway® he worked for several major direct sales companies in Europe, giving him the skills necessary to create strong operations standards and build working relationships with valued ambassadors.

About Kannaway, LLC

Kannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who wish to become successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

