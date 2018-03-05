Medical Informatics Corp. March Roadshow

HOUSTON, Texas, March 05, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC), a software-based monitoring and

analytics company, will be on the road in March at several conferences to educate hospitals on how they can leverage their existing data, including waveforms, across disparate medical devices to realize care transformation. The primary mission of the roadshow is to help dispel myths and help hospitals sort through the complexity surrounding connected health, predictive analytics, machine learning, AI and more.

About the Roadshow Connected Health, Care Transformation, and Predictive Analytics are top priorities in healthcare today. Machine learning and AI are the tools that enable these trends. But with so much noise, and so many companies saying the same thing, it's difficult to decide where to start.

To leverage these tools effectively and realize their intended benefits it is critical that you have the right data, and the right processes. Some key components to consider are the need for:

Continuous, real-time collection of data, including waveforms, across biomedical devices

A single processing engine that unifies, time syncs, and transforms that data set prior to applying machine learning and AI

A methodology for transforming that data into action and providing context and visualization to the care team beyond the bedside, in ways that fit their workflow

Join us at one of the following events to learn more about our solution and process for solving these problems. See a live demonstration of our proven data transformation solution in action at:

Las Vegas, NV , March 6-8, 2018 ; HIMSS 2018, Venetian-Palazzo Sands Expo Center. We are proud to announce that we will be showcasing our solution at the Dell/EMC Booth #3613 and Intel Corporation Booth #4421. Schedule a time now to Meet us at HIMSS.

LittleRock, AR, March 9-10, 2018 ; ExpedMed we will be held at Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR. Meet us at ExpedMed.

; ExpedMed we will be held at Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Meet us at ExpedMed. Washington, DC , March 8-9, 2018 ; Neuroscience in Intensive Care Symposium will be held at the Hyatt Centric, Arlington, VA . Meet us at the Neuroscience symposium.

About Medical Informatics Corp. Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) is a software-based monitoring and analytics company out of Houston, TX that is redefining patient monitoring and predictive analytics. Founded in 2010, MIC was created with the mission of unlocking data from the bedside to enable care transformation. MIC's Sickbay platform is recognized for its ability to continuously collect and process high-resolution physiological data, including waveforms, across disparate medical devices and time synchronize that data with other existing patient data systems. Data is transformed into web-based applications for remote monitoring, alarm management, predictive analytics, smart alarms and operational intelligence applications.

Since its creation, MIC's Sickbay Platform has enabled millions in federal funding, has helped Texas Children's Hospital win numerous awards for alarm management, has been rated by ECRI for vendor-agnostic remote viewing, and has received numerous patents and FDA-approved applications. Join us in our mission of care transformation. Contact MIC today to learn more.

About Sickbay Sickbay is a single, FDA cleared, vendor neutral Data Transformation Platform that:

Continuously and automatically captures data, including waveforms, from existing systems and disparate biomedical devices and unifies it into a single data set.

Provides a single point of integration to transform that data into web-based apps to solve multiple clinical and operational problems.

Creates the ability to use advanced machine learning and AI to rapidly create algorithms and then transform them into real-time predictive monitors complete with risk scores, smart alarms, and EMR integration.

Features Open APIs and SDKs to give you access to data you've never had before to use your data, your way.

Sickbay's largest installation has amassed over 48 TB of data over the past 4 years from over 2.1 million patients making it one of the largest physiologic data sets in the nation for care transformation with over 400 users accessing it and over >99.99% uptime. Schedule a demo today to see how you can unlock your data to realize similar benefits.

