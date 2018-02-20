MediSpend to Host GDPR Workshop at Flemings's 6th Annual Corporate Compliance & Transparency in the Pharmaceutical Industry Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediSpend, the leading compliance cloud solution software provider

February 21

Zurich

2:00 p.m. UTC

Michaeline Daboul

for the life sciences industry will facilitate an interactive General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) workshop in advance of the Fleming Corporate Compliance and Transparency in the Pharmaceutical Industry Conference oninat, Chief Executive Officer will lead the working session through a series of topics key to the use of healthcare data with regard to privacy concerns.

The working session will feature insights from the MediSpend team focused on the changing GDPR landscape as its impact on managing data related to HCE interactions. The guided portion of the workshop will cover a variety of issues facing the pharmaceutical industry included among them, the evolution global compliance regulations and its impact on data privacy.

Topics will cover new data privacy laws around the globe; GDPR and the EU/US Privacy Shield Framework. The new roles and responsibilities of data processors and controllers; operationalizing a data privacy compliance program; risk mapping and risk-based approach will be on the first half of the agenda. The second part of the workshop will include interactive group work to identify best practices to managing transparency reporting, understanding of the impact of GDPR on international transparency reporting and how to build frameworks and timelines to ensure compliance with data privacy laws.

"We're keenly aware of the significant impact GDPR and global privacy concerns overall have on the pharmaceutical industry," said Daboul. "And we know the value that a single cloud-based end-to-end platform that covers the entire HCP engagement and management process can bring to an organization. We're looking forward to sharing best practices and expertise, as well as listening to concerns and issues facing the industry as we consistently enhance our solutions to meet every changing market needs."

MediSpend's suite of solutions provides a framework for evaluation and assessment of GDPR readiness and a path for healthcare organizations around the globe to successfully manage data inventory. Specifically, the MediSpend Engagement Manager organizes the entire HCP engagement and management process from qualification through budget reconciliation and payment.

About MediSpend MediSpend is the first end-to-end compliance and business data analytics SaaS solutions technology provider for global pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Developed by a team of experienced attorneys and IT experts, the MediSpend Global Compliance platform is the market-leading, cost-effective and proven aggregate spend solution. Designed specifically to help life sciences executives make better-informed business decisions while ensuring compliance for global transparency and health care laws.

SOURCE MediSpend