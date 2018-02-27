MediSpend Partners with Veeva Systems to Provide End-to-End Compliance Solution for Life Sciences Industry

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediSpend, the leading compliance cloud solutions software for

the life sciences industry announced today its partnership with Veeva Systems to provide an innovative end-to-end events management compliance solution. The integration of Veeva CRM Events Manager with MediSpend Engagement Manager offers Veeva customers compliance workflows with control points to ensure compliance with state, federal and global healthcare laws for all healthcare provider (HCP) interactions.

"MediSpend is helping the life science industry comply with global healthcare laws by providing full integration within the enterprise," said Michaeline Daboul, CEO of MediSpend. "Working with Veeva to integrate MediSpend provides Veeva customers with a compliance system of record to manage HCP interactions on a global scale."

As a Veeva Alliance Partner, the MediSpend Team will provide solutions to enable integrated collaborative capabilities for all HCP activities without disruption to field force activities. Seamless integration with control points and real-time monitoring will provide feedback to improve event planning and execution. Additionally, backend data integration will be unified so there is zero change or disruption in the field user's activity. This offer helps strengthen compliance for Veeva customers with complete visibility and control for all event types.

About MediSpend MediSpend is the first end-to-end compliance and business data analytics SaaS solutions technology provider for global pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Developed by a team of experienced attorneys and IT experts, the MediSpend Global Compliance platform is the market-leading, cost-effective and proven aggregate spend solution that improves global compliance for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Designed specifically to help life sciences executives make better-informed business decisions while ensuring compliance for global transparency and health care laws.

SOURCE MediSpend