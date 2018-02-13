MediSapiens Partners With Mars Petcare to Foster New Developments in Precision Healthcare

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars Petcare has partnered with MediSapiens, a leading developer and provider of genomic, biomedical and health data solutions, to foster new developments in precision healthcare for companion animals. The partnership follows Mars Petcare's acquisition of Genoscoper Laboratories, a long time partner of MediSapiens.

MediSapiens has for several years developed and maintained a comprehensive and integrated sample management, bioinformatics data analysis and result reporting system for MyDogDNA, the world's leading dog genetic testing service

"Our dedication is on human and animal health, and this partnership is a major step forward for us", stated Marko Kuisma, the Chief Commercial Officer of MediSapiens. "We see tremendous opportunities in bringing the latest technologies for precision healthcare and discovery to Mars Petcare. Their dedication to targeted, preventative and individualized care is admirable, as well as their reach within the animal health community."

MediSapiens was also a shareholder of the acquired Genoscoper Laboratories.

About MediSapiens

MediSapiens Ltd. is a Bio-IT and bioinformatics company specialized in pharmaceutical research and translational genomics, providing life science and biomedical companies and research organizations with tools that help them manage and interpret large genomic, biomedical and clinical data sets. Established in 2009 and based in Helsinki, Finland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, MediSapiens creates intuitive software platforms to manage, integrate, and visualize complex multi-dimensional datasets, such as genomic sequencing data. The company's goal is to drive medicine forward by developing tools that provides cientists with a way to quickly analyze and visualize vast amounts of data and turn it into knowledge that fuels innovation. For further information, please visit http://www.medisapiens.com.

About Mars PetcareMars Petcare is the world's leading pet nutrition and health care business that strives to make A Better World for Pets every day. Mars Petcare believes that pets make our lives better and that pet ownership brings joy and benefits which should be accessible to everyone. Mars Petcare has a total of 41 brands in our portfolio, including billion dollar brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN® and BANFIELD®. Other leading brands include: IAMS®, CESAR®, SHEBA®, NUTRO®, DREAMIES®, EUKANUBA®, BLUEPEARL® and PET PARTNERSTM. And the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition, a leading scientific authority on pet nutrition and well-being. Mars Petcare has more than 40,000 Associates worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.mars.com/global/brands/petcare.

For more details, contact:

MediSapiens +358-45-847-8878 http://www.medisapiens.comcontact@medisapiens.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.comhttp://news.cision.com/medisapiens/r/medisapiens-partners-with-mars-petcare-to-foster-new-developments-in-precision-healthcare,c2451750

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medisapiens-partners-with-mars-petcare-to-foster-new-developments-in-precision-healthcare-300597919.html

SOURCE MediSapiens