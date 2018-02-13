medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

MediSapiens Partners With Mars Petcare to Foster New Developments in Precision Healthcare

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars Petcare has partnered with MediSapiens, a leading developer and provider of genomic, biomedical and health data solutions, to foster new developments in precision healthcare for companion animals. The partnership follows Mars Petcare's acquisition of Genoscoper Laboratories, a long time partner of MediSapiens.

MediSapiens has for several years developed and maintained a comprehensive and integrated sample management, bioinformatics data analysis and result reporting system for MyDogDNA, the world's leading dog genetic testing service

that provides pet owners, breeders and veterinarians with valuable information on genetic traits and diseases. These developments, aimed at accelerating discovery of genetic health markers and promoting better health for companion animals, will be continued under the new partnership.

"Our dedication is on human and animal health, and this partnership is a major step forward for us", stated Marko Kuisma, the Chief Commercial Officer of MediSapiens. "We see tremendous opportunities in bringing the latest technologies for precision healthcare and discovery to Mars Petcare. Their dedication to targeted, preventative and individualized care is admirable, as well as their reach within the animal health community."

MediSapiens was also a shareholder of the acquired Genoscoper Laboratories.

About MediSapiens

MediSapiens Ltd. is a Bio-IT and bioinformatics company specialized in pharmaceutical research and translational genomics, providing life science and biomedical companies and research organizations with tools that help them manage and interpret large genomic, biomedical and clinical data sets. Established in 2009 and based in Helsinki, Finland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, MediSapiens creates intuitive software platforms to manage, integrate, and visualize complex multi-dimensional datasets, such as genomic sequencing data. The company's goal is to drive medicine forward by developing tools that provides cientists with a way to quickly analyze and visualize vast amounts of data and turn it into knowledge that fuels innovation. For further information, please visit http://www.medisapiens.com.

About Mars PetcareMars Petcare is the world's leading pet nutrition and health care business that strives to make A Better World for Pets every day. Mars Petcare believes that pets make our lives better and that pet ownership brings joy and benefits which should be accessible to everyone. Mars Petcare has a total of 41 brands in our portfolio, including billion dollar brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN® and BANFIELD®. Other leading brands include: IAMS®, CESAR®, SHEBA®, NUTRO®, DREAMIES®, EUKANUBA®, BLUEPEARL® and PET PARTNERSTM. And the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition, a leading scientific authority on pet nutrition and well-being. Mars Petcare has more than 40,000 Associates worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.mars.com/global/brands/petcare.

For more details, contact:

MediSapiens +358-45-847-8878 http://www.medisapiens.comcontact@medisapiens.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.comhttp://news.cision.com/medisapiens/r/medisapiens-partners-with-mars-petcare-to-foster-new-developments-in-precision-healthcare,c2451750

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medisapiens-partners-with-mars-petcare-to-foster-new-developments-in-precision-healthcare-300597919.html

SOURCE MediSapiens


You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.