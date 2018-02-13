LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPoint: Static Compression Therapy - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

Download

the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312372

SummaryMillions of people worldwide suffer from complications resulting from venous and lymphatic malfunctions. Potentially fatal conditions, such as venous thromboembolism,

$2.6B

$3.7B

and seriously debilitating disorders, such as varicose veins, venous leg ulcers, and lymphedema, present severe problems for healthcare systems worldwide.Globalstatic compression therapy market was estimated at overin 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximatelyat a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 5%.

Key drivers of the static compression therapy market in the forecast period are -- Aging populations, coupled with the increase of chronic venous disease and diabetes.- Cancer-related lymphedema.- Rising rates of obesity.North American static compression therapy market was estimated to be around $637M in 2017 across the three markets (Canada, Mexico, and the US) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, itis estimated that the market will grow to approximately $941M at a CAGR of 5.7%.European static compression therapy market was estimated at over $605M in 2017 across the 21 markets (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, itis estimated that the market will grow to approximately $796M at a CAGR of around 4%.Asia-Pacific (APAC) static compression therapy market was estimated to be around $1.3B in 2017 across the seven markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately to $1.8B at a CAGR of about 5.3%.Middle East and Africa static compression therapy market was estimated to just over $50M in 2017 across the five markets (Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates [UAE]) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, itis estimates the market will grow to approximately $71M at a CAGR of roughly 5.0%.The report "MediPoint: Static Compression Therapy - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", focuses on the market outlook for static compression therapy in the global market. This report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of static compression therapy adoption, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries analyzed.

In particular, this report provides the following -- Annualized total market revenue by type of device, procedure trends, and market outlooks by region through 2024.- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, evaluating market access in each region covered in the report, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development and analysis of emerging trends in design.- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Static Compression Therapy market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, barriers, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.Companies mentioned in this report: BSN Medical, Medi, Medtronic, Sigvaris, 3M Healthcare Ltd.

Scope- Overview of the Static Compression Therapy market, including reimbursement trends and M&A analysis- Annualized total market revenue by type of device, procedure trends, and market outlooks by region through 2024.- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, evaluating market access in each region covered in the report, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development and analysis of emerging trends in design.- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Static Compression Therapy market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, barriers, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buyThe report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global static compression therapy market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global static compression therapy market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and regional static compression therapy market from 2017-2024.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312372

About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipoint-static-compression-therapy---global-analysis-and-market-forecasts-300597969.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer