MediPoint: Pneumatic Compression Therapy - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

SummaryMillions of people worldwide suffer from complications resulting from venous and lymphatic malfunctions. Potentially fatal conditions, such as venous thromboembolism,

and seriously debilitating disorders, such as varicose veins, venous leg ulcers, and lymphedema, present severe problems for healthcare systems worldwide.Pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated to be overin 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximatelyat a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 3.9%.

Key drivers of the pneumatic compression therapy market in the forecast period are -- Rising prevalence of Cancer- Rising lympatic and venous disordersNorth American pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated at over $170M in 2017 across the 3 markets (Canada, Mexico, and US) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimatedthat the market will grow to approximately $237M at a CAGR of over 4.5%.European pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated to be just over $126M in 2017 across the 21 markets (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated the market will grow to approximately $149M at a CAGR of around 2.4%.Asia-Pacific (APAC) pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated at over $49M in 2017 across the seven markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated the market will grow to approximately $68.3M at a CAGR of around 4.6%.South American pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated at $3.3M in 2017 across the three markets (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $4.3M at a CAGR of 3.9%.Middle East and Africa pneumatic compression therapy market was estimated at $5.9M in 2017 across the five markets (Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates [UAE]) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $8.3M at a CAGR of just over 5.1%.Leading players in the global static compression therapy market are ArjoHuntleigh, Medtronic, DJO Global, Stryker, DaesungMaref, and Medical Compression Systems. ArjoHuntleigh and Medtronic are the chief players in the space, followed by DJO Global and Stryker. Beyond these major players, the current market includes small to mid-sized advanced wound care companies with static compression therapy products marketed in various geographies, mainly outside the US. As the market continues to attract new entrants, it is expected that to see an increase in mergers and acquisitions activity as a continuing trend.The report "MediPoint: Pneumatic Compression Therapy - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", report focuses on the market outlook for pneumatic compression therapy in the global market. This report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of static compression therapy adoption, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries analyzed.

In particular, this report provides the following -- In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different Pneumatic Compression therapy- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.- Annualized total Pneumatic Compression therapy market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.- Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.Companies mentioned in this report: ArjoHuntleigh AB, DaesungMaref, DJO Global Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation., Medical Compression Systems.

Reasons to buyThe report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the urology endoscopes market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the urology endoscopes market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and country-specific urology endoscopes market from 2017-2024.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

