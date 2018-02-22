medindia
MediPoint: Hydrocolloids - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

Thursday, February 22, 2018
MediPoint: Hydrocolloids - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SummaryRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342326 Global

robotic surgical systems market for general surgery, excluding accessories, was estimated to be around $0.75B in 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $1.8B at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 13%.Key drivers of the robotic surgical systems market for general surgery in the forecast period are -- Expected increase in the number of indications and procedures that can be carried out using robotic surgical systems.- New companies are expected to enter the robotic surgical systems market with their own products in the forecast period.North American market accounts for about 72% of the global market for robotic surgical systems. The market in the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.7% from 2017 to reach a value of $1.3B in 2024.European market accounts for about around 14% of the global market for robotic surgical systems. The market in the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2017 to reach a value of $343M in 2024.Asia-Pacific (APAC) market accounts for about 13% of the global market for robotic surgical systems. The market in the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12.5% from 2017 to cross $232M in 2024.South American market accounts for about 1% of the global market for robotic surgical systems. The market in the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.6% from 2017 to reach a value of about $11M in 2024.Middle East and Africa market accounts for about 1% of the global market for robotic surgical systems. The market in the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to reach a value of $8.9M in 2024.Even though the first robotic surgical systems were approved for use in the healthcare setting in 2000, the products are still considered to be an innovation in hospitals where they are used. The systems are intended to assist the surgeons carry out surgical procedures; benefits to surgeons include a surgical procedure that can be carried out with less tremor compared to a conventional surgical technique, ease of access to anatomies that are difficult to reach, and, in some cases, lower post-operative complications in patients.Leading player in the global robotic surgical systems market is Intuitive Surgical. However, other companies are expected to enter this market with their own products in the forecast period.The report "MediPoint: Hydrocolloids - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", focuses on the market outlook for robotic surgical systems within general surgery in the global market. It analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of adopting these systems, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries analyzed.Companies mentioned in this report: 3M Health care, Smith & Nephew Plc (Smith & Nephew), ConvaTec Group Plc (ConvaTec), Coloplast A/S (Coloplast).Scope- Competitive assessment: Currently marketed Hydrocolloids and evolving competitive landscape- In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different Hydrocolloids- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.- Annualized total Hydrocolloids market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.- Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.Reasons to buyThe report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Hydrocolloids market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Hydrocolloids market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Hydrocolloids market from 2017-2024.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342326 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipoint-hydrocolloids---global-analysis-and-market-forecasts-300602768.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
