MediPoint: HPV and EBV Tests - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Research News
LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

Download

the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312374 HPV is a viral infection spread by anal, vaginal, or oral sex or through touching during sexual activity. The breadth of HPV tests focus on women as the aetiological role of the infection
is well-established with cervical cancer. Most HPV infections typically resolve within 12 months however infections persisting beyond that increase the chance of precancerous or cancerous lesions. Numerous case studies have linked HPV to cervical carcinoma and HPV 16 accounts for approximately 50% of cervical cancer while HPV 18 for 20% (de Sanjose et al.).GlobalHuman Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Epstein-barr (EBV) market was estimated at $2.5B in 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $3.1B at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.Key drivers of the HPV and EBV market in the forecast period are -- The growing prevalence of HPV related cancers- Rise in anogenital warts due to increased sexual activity.North American HPV and EBV market was estimated at over $635M in 2017for the three markets (US, Canada, and Mexico) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $0.94Bat a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 5.5%.European HPV and EBV market was estimated at $0.6B in 2017 across the 21 markets (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately over $0.79B at a CAGR of about 4%.Asia-Pacific (APAC) HPV and EBV market was estimated to be over $1.3B in 2017 across the seven markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $1.8B at a CAGR of over 5%.South American HPV and EBV market was estimated at $54M in 2017 across the three markets (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $65.2M at a CAGRof 2.5%.Middle East and Africa HPV and EBV market was estimated at over $50M in 2017 across the five markets (Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates [UAE]) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $71.3M at a CAGR of about 5%.The report "MediPoint: HPV and EBV Tests - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", focuses on the market outlook for HPV and EBV in the global market. This report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of HPV and EBV testing adoption, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries analyzed.In particular, this report provides the following -- In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different HPV and EBV Tests- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.- Annualized total HPV and EBV Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.- Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.Companies mentioned in this report: Abbott, Hologic, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, RocheScope- Competitive assessment: Currently marketed HPV and EBV Tests and evolving competitive landscape- In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different HPV and EBV Tests- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.- Annualized total HPV and EBV Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.- Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.Reasons to buyThe report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the HPV and EBV Tests market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the HPV and EBV Tests market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and country-specific HPV and EBV Tests market from 2017-2024.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312374 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipoint-hpv-and-ebv-tests---global-analysis-and-market-forecasts-300598005.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



