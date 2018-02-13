LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
MediPoint: HPV and EBV Tests - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
Summary
HPV is a viral infection spread by anal, vaginal, or oral sex or through touching during sexual activity. The breadth of HPV tests focus on women as the aetiological role of the infection
is well-established with cervical cancer. Most HPV infections typically resolve within 12 months however infections persisting beyond that increase the chance of precancerous or cancerous lesions. Numerous case studies have linked HPV to cervical carcinoma and HPV 16 accounts for approximately 50% of cervical cancer while HPV 18 for 20% (de Sanjose et al.).GlobalHuman Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Epstein-barr (EBV) market was estimated at $2.5B
in 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $3.1B
at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.Key drivers of the HPV and EBV market in the forecast period are -
- The growing prevalence of HPV related cancers- Rise in anogenital warts due to increased sexual activity.North American HPV and EBV market was estimated at over $635M
in 2017for the three markets (US, Canada
, and Mexico
) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $0
.94Bat a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 5.5%.European HPV and EBV market was estimated at $0.6B
in 2017 across the 21 markets (Austria
, Belgium
, Czech Republic
, Denmark
, Finland
, France
, Germany
, Greece
, Hungary
, Ireland
, Italy
, Netherlands
, Norway
, Poland
, Portugal
, Russia
, Spain
, Sweden
, Switzerland
, Turkey
, and the UK) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately over $0.79B
at a CAGR of about 4%.Asia-Pacific
(APAC) HPV and EBV market was estimated to be over $1.3B
in 2017 across the seven markets (Australia
, China
, India
, Japan
, New Zealand
, South Korea
, and Taiwan
) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $1.8B
at a CAGR of over 5%.South American HPV and EBV market was estimated at $54M
in 2017 across the three markets (Argentina
, Brazil
, and Chile
) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $65.2M
at a CAGRof 2.5%.Middle East
and Africa HPV and EBV market was estimated at over $50M
in 2017 across the five markets (Egypt
, Israel
, Saudi Arabia
, South Africa
, and United Arab Emirates
[UAE]) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $71.3M
at a CAGR of about 5%.The report "MediPoint: HPV and EBV Tests - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", focuses on the market outlook for HPV and EBV in the global market. This report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of HPV and EBV testing adoption, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries analyzed.In particular, this report provides the following -
- In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different HPV and EBV Tests- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.- Annualized total HPV and EBV Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.- Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.Companies mentioned in this report: Abbott, Hologic, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, Roche
