MediPoint: Foam Dressings - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

Download

the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312371

Wounds and injuries are some of the most common afflictions, affecting billions worldwide. Many millions of people suffer trauma and burns as a result of accidents, natural disasters,

and violence. Many more acquire chronic, hard-to-heal wounds due to complications from diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, which are projected to rise dramatically throughout the world in the coming decades. Aged populations, which are particularly prone to acquiring wounds, are growing in number, further exacerbating public health problems by driving expenditure and limiting treatment availability.Globalfoam dressings market was estimated at around $1.5B in 2017 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, estimates are that the market will grow to approximately $2.10B at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 5%.Key drivers of the foam dressings market in the forecast period are -- The growing prevalence of chronic wounds and acute burn injuries.- Ability of foam dressings to treat highly exudating wounds.North American foam dressings market was estimated at over $544M in 2017for the three markets (US, Canada, and Mexico) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $743M at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 4.5%.European foam dressings market was estimated at over $513M in 2017 across the 21 markets (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024,it is estimatedthat the market will grow to approximately $662M at a CAGR of about 3.7%.Asia-Pacific (APAC) foam dressings market was estimated at over $435M in 2017 across the seven markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately $612M at a CAGR of around 4.9%.South American foam dressings market was estimated at over $49M in 2017 across the three markets (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2023, it is estimated that the market will grow to approximately just over $71M at a CAGRof about 5.5%.Middle East and Africa Foam Dressings market was estimated at around $12.5M in 2017 across the five markets (Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates [UAE]) covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, the report estimates that the market will grow to approximately $16.9M at a CAGR of 4.4%.The report "MediPoint: Foam Dressings - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", provides overview of the Foams market, including reimbursement trends and M&A analysis -- Annualized total market revenue by type of device, procedure trends, and market outlooks by region through 2024.- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, evaluating market access in each region covered in the report, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development and analysis of emerging trends in design.- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Foams market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, barriers, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.Reasons to buyThe report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Foams market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Foams market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and regional Foams market from 2017-2024.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312371 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipoint-foam-dressings---global-analysis-and-market-forecasts-300598000.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
