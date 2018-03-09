Medeor Therapeutics to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated

Steven R. Deitcher

Wednesday,

1:00 p.m. EST

Boston

to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr., will present onatat the Cowen and Company 38annual Health Care Conference in

About Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.Medeor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies to improve outcomes in organ transplant recipients as well as non-transplant indications. Medeor's series of product candidates each comprise a unique composition of different types of hematopoietic donor-derived cells, initially based on breakthrough technologies discovered at Stanford University and exclusively licensed by Medeor. These product candidates are designed to produce mixed chimerism, the co-existence of both recipient and donor blood and immune cells in the recipient. For organ transplant recipients, mixed chimerism is intended to allow these patients to achieve donor-specific immune tolerance, prevent transplant organ loss, reduce or eliminate chronic immunosuppressive drug therapy, and thereby improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.medeortherapeutics.com.

