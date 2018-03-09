medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Medeor Therapeutics to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated

to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steven R. Deitcher, will present on Wednesday,
March 14th at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Cowen and Company 38th annual Health Care Conference in Boston.

About Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.Medeor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of personalized cellular immunotherapies to improve outcomes in organ transplant recipients as well as non-transplant indications. Medeor's series of product candidates each comprise a unique composition of different types of hematopoietic donor-derived cells, initially based on breakthrough technologies discovered at Stanford University and exclusively licensed by Medeor. These product candidates are designed to produce mixed chimerism, the co-existence of both recipient and donor blood and immune cells in the recipient. For organ transplant recipients, mixed chimerism is intended to allow these patients to achieve donor-specific immune tolerance, prevent transplant organ loss, reduce or eliminate chronic immunosuppressive drug therapy, and thereby improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.medeortherapeutics.com.

Contact

Matthew Plunkett, Ph.D.Chief Financial and Business Officermplunkett@medeortherapeutics.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medeor-therapeutics-to-present-at-cowen-health-care-conference-300611130.html

SOURCE Medeor Therapeutics, Inc.



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.