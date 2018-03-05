medindia
Medeon Entering Asset Purchase Agreement with Terumo for its Large Bore Vascular Closure System

Monday, March 5, 2018 General News
TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeon Biodesign, Inc. (TPEx: 6499), a Taiwan

publicly traded medical device company, is pleased to announce today that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) for its large bore vascular closure system.
The transaction consists of an up-front payment of US$20 million and milestone payments. Medeon will continue to provide its strong expertise in product innovation in collaboration with Terumo for future technical, clinical and regulatory developments of the closure system.

The large bore vascular closure system (XPro System) is an automated suture-mediated closure device to simultaneously deliver two pairs of sutures, specifically targeting percutaneous large bore procedures, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (TEVAR), and percutaneous Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty (BAV) procedures. The product's safety and effectiveness have been successfully demonstrated through a CE Marking clinical study in New Zealand, Australia, and Taiwan, with patients undergoing percutaneous endovascular procedures utilizing 8-18 Fr introducer sheaths via the common femoral artery. The device achieved immediate or rapid hemostasis at the puncture sites with excellent clinical outcomes, including fast ambulation and discharge from hospitals.

"Access site complications in large bore procedures remain to be a significant concern among practicing clinicians. Leveraging the advantages of the security of suture-mediated closure and built-in safety mechanisms, the closure system provides a better solution for the large bore procedures with excellent outcomes and rapid hemostasis. We are pleased that the closure system's unique and innovative technology complements Terumo's vascular closure device portfolio, and we look forward, together with Terumo's strong expertise in product development and commercialization, to accelerating the time to market of the closure system in the emerging large bore market and driving further innovation into the hands of healthcare providers," said Dr. Yue-Teh Jang, Chairman and CEO of Medeon.

About Medeon Biodesign  Medeon Biodesign (TPEx: 6499) is a publicly traded company located in Taipei, Taiwan, and currently listed on Taipei Exchange. The company focuses on the development of medical devices for minimally invasive surgeries to treat diseases of sizable patient population, such as cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, orthopedic, neurosurgery, obesity, gastroenterology, hematology, nephrology, gynecology, urology, and plastic surgery. For more information, please visit www.medeonbio.com/en.

Medeon Contacts Dr. Yi-Ju Chen +886.2.2881.6686  ir@medeonbio.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medeon-entering-asset-purchase-agreement-with-terumo-for-its-large-bore-vascular-closure-system-300607851.html

SOURCE Medeon Biodesign



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
