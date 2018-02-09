medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Medac Pharma, Inc. Announces The Patent Trial And Appeal Board (PTAB) Upheld Patents On Rasuvo® (Single Dose Auto-Injection Of Methotrexate)

Friday, February 9, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medac Pharma, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company, today announced the PTAB

has upheld all 22 claims of our parent company medac GmbH's patent covering its rheumatoid arthritis treatment, Rasuvo®, an auto-injector that provides highly concentrated doses of methotrexate.  This ruling ends the challenge
brought by Koios Pharmaceuticals LLC.

"Medac is gratified by the PTAB decision upholding the patentability of all the claims of its '231 patent," stated Medac's CEO Terri Shoemaker. "The patent, which is based on Medac's pioneering work to bring methotrexate treatment to patients in need of safe, less painful, and easy to use form, does not expire until 2029.

About Medac Pharma

Medac Pharma, Inc. is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, in-licensing and commercialization of late-stage molecules.  The company strives to bring new life to products and solve everyday patient challenges in autoimmune disease and cancer.  For more information about Medac Pharma, please visit www.medacpharma.com

Medac Pharma is the wholly-owned subsidiary of medac GmbH, a well-known and respected global pharmaceutical company that has been making scientific and therapeutic discoveries for more than 40 years.  For more information about medac GmbH, please visit www.medac.de 

For complete prescribing information, including Boxed Warning, and information on Medac Pharma's CORE Connections program, please visit www.Rasuvo.com

Medac Media Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Schemelia212-375-2686dschemelia@tiberend.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medac-pharma-inc-announces-the-patent-trial-and-appeal-board-ptab-upheld-patents-on-rasuvo-single-dose-auto-injection-of-methotrexate-300596271.html

SOURCE Medac Pharma, Inc.



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.