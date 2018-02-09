Medac Pharma, Inc. Announces The Patent Trial And Appeal Board (PTAB) Upheld Patents On Rasuvo® (Single Dose Auto-Injection Of Methotrexate)

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medac Pharma, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company, today announced the PTAB

has upheld all 22 claims of our parent company medac GmbH's patent covering its rheumatoid arthritis treatment, Rasuvo, an auto-injector that provides highly concentrated doses of methotrexate. This ruling ends the challengebrought by Koios Pharmaceuticals LLC.

"Medac is gratified by the PTAB decision upholding the patentability of all the claims of its '231 patent," stated Medac's CEO Terri Shoemaker. "The patent, which is based on Medac's pioneering work to bring methotrexate treatment to patients in need of safe, less painful, and easy to use form, does not expire until 2029.

About Medac Pharma

Medac Pharma, Inc. is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, in-licensing and commercialization of late-stage molecules. The company strives to bring new life to products and solve everyday patient challenges in autoimmune disease and cancer. For more information about Medac Pharma, please visit www.medacpharma.com

Medac Pharma is the wholly-owned subsidiary of medac GmbH, a well-known and respected global pharmaceutical company that has been making scientific and therapeutic discoveries for more than 40 years. For more information about medac GmbH, please visit www.medac.de

For complete prescribing information, including Boxed Warning, and information on Medac Pharma's CORE Connections program, please visit www.Rasuvo.com

