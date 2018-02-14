medindia
MedReleaf signs LOI to supply the Province of Quebec with 8 tons of cannabis for the adult use market:

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Deal marks first recreational contract for the Company

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 14, 2018 /CNW/ - MedReleaf

Corp. (TSX:LEAF) ("MedReleaf" or the "Company"), Canada's first and only ISO 9001 and ICH-GMP certified cannabis producer, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Société des alcools du Québec
("SAQ") to supply the Province of Quebec with a guaranteed volume of high quality adult recreational-use cannabis.

Under the terms of the LOI, MedReleaf will supply the Quebec market with a minimum of 8,000 kilograms of cannabis products per year.  

"We are proud to be working with SAQ, one of the largest purchasers of alcohol in the world, to ensure the safe, reliable, and responsible distribution of adult-used cannabis," said Neil Closner, CEO of MedReleaf. "Our capacity expansion in Bradford is on track, and we look forward to delivering an assortment of our award-winning cannabis products and brands to the Province of Quebec in the first year of this agreement."

As Canada's leading supplier of premium medical cannabis, MedReleaf is recognized for its commitment to cultivating consistent, safe, high-quality cannabis. At the voter-driven 2017 Lift Canadian Cannabis Awards, MedReleaf led the industry by winning LP of the year and placing in 10 different categories including first place awards in several product categories: Top Indica Flower, Top CBD Flower, Top High THC Flower, and Top High CBD Oil.

About MedReleaf Corp.

Voted Top Licensed Producer at the 2017 Lift Canadian Cannabis Awards, MedReleaf is an R&D-driven company dedicated to innovation, operational excellence and the production of top-quality cannabis.  Sourced from around the world and carefully cultivated in one of two state of the art ICH-GMP and ISO 9001 certified facilities in Ontario, the Company delivers a variety of premium products for the global medical market and is committed to serving the therapeutic needs of its medical patients and providing a compelling product assortment for the adult-use recreational consumer. 

For more information on MedReleaf, its products, research and how the company is helping patients #livefree, please visit MedReleaf.com or follow @medreleaf

SOURCE MedReleaf Corp.



