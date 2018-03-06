medindia
MedReleaf adds the iconic Woodstock brand to its recreational market portfolio

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
MARKHAM, ON, March 6, 2018 /CNW/ - MedReleaf Corp. (TSX:LEAF), Canada's first and only ISO

9001 and ICH-GMP certified cannabis producer, today announced it has entered into an exclusive licencing agreement with Woodstock Cannabis Company for use of the iconic Woodstock brand in the Canadian cannabis market.

Under the terms of the agreement,

MedReleaf will grow and sell a variety of strains and formats under the Woodstock banner, expanding the offering of products as regulations allow.

"As a trusted symbol of the values and lifestyles of the Cannabis Community, the authenticity of Woodstock resonates with a wide segment of the population like no other brand," says Michael Lang, a principal of Woodstock Cannabis Company and one of the producers of the original Woodstock Festival.  "We chose to partner with MedReleaf because we are so impressed with their in-depth understanding of the Canadian consumer, with their unparalleled track record of producing award-winning cannabis and with their commitment to innovation.  Together we are going to deliver an incredible consumer experience."

In August 1969, the Woodstock Music & Art Fair took place on a dairy farm in Bethel, NY. Over half a million people came to a 600-acre farm to hear 32 leading and emerging performers of the time play over the course of four days (August 15-18). Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, the Who, Santana, Janis Joplin, The Band, Joan Baez and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were among the line-up.

The Woodstock Festival will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2019, with events and celebrations planned to mark the continuing historic significance of the event.

"Woodstock is known as one of the most significant cultural and societal events of the 20th Century, defining a culture and a generation, and—perhaps—the most pivotal moment in  music history, setting the stage for the thriving music festival culture that exists today," noted Darren Karasiuk, VP Strategy at MedReleaf.  "We're thrilled to partner with Woodstock on this exciting initiative as a way to connect with cannabis consumers and continue to deliver on our commitment to quality and authenticity."

About MedReleaf Corp.Voted Top Licensed Producer at the 2017 Lift Canadian Cannabis Awards, MedReleaf is an R&D-driven company dedicated to innovation, operational excellence and the production of top-quality cannabis.  Sourced from around the world and carefully cultivated in one of two state-of-the-art ICH-GMP and ISO 9001 certified facilities in Ontario, the Company delivers a variety of premium products for the global medical market and is committed to serving the therapeutic needs of its medical patients and providing a compelling product assortment for the adult-use recreational consumer. 

For more information on MedReleaf, its products, research and how the company is helping patients Live Free™, please visit MedReleaf.com or follow @medreleaf.

About The Woodstock Cannabis Company:The Woodstock Cannabis Company was formed by Woodstock Ventures to extend its iconic brand to the cannabis market.  Its goal is to bring to market quality products that embody the values of Woodstock and which are produced in an environmentally sustainable way.

Woodstock Ventures is the successor to the producers of the legendary 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair and has produced the subsequent Woodstock Festivals.  Woodstock Ventures is currently planning the celebrations for the 50th anniversary in 2019.  The company comprises two of the original producers, Michael Lang and Joel Rosenman, and the family of the third producer, John Roberts.  Today, Woodstock Ventures creates events, projects, products and services which are consistent with Woodstock's values and supports causes and organizations that complement the brand's ethos.  For more information, please visit the official site of Woodstock Ventures at www.Woodstock.com.

SOURCE MedReleaf Corp.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
