Mayo Clinic Care Plans To Be Available On The Wellpepper Patient Engagement Platform

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions and Wellpepper, Inc. announced today that

Mayo Clinic will be providing best practices for interactive care plans on the Wellpepper platform. Wellpepper is a clinically-validated patient engagement platform used by major health systems to improve outcomes and lower costs of care.

Wellpepper

customers who use any electronic health record will be able to use Mayo Clinic care plan protocols to help patients follow their physicians' instructions outside the clinic to self-manage and improve their outcomes.

Mayo Clinic Care Plans will be available through Wellpepper Marketplace, which launches later in the second quarter of 2018. Mayo Clinic Care Plans initially will be available to cardiac rehabilitation, headache and sports medicine patients. The care plans eventually will encompass hundreds of patient interventions showcasing the breadth of Mayo Clinic expertise.

"Wellpepper and Mayo Clinic share a continuous commitment to providing care that ultimately benefits patients," says Steve Ommen, M.D., interim medical director of Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions. "We look forward to the opportunity to share our best practices with other health systems through the Wellpepper platform."

Wellpepper's interactive care plans are based on a framework of building blocks that support creating any type of patient instructions. Wellpepper patients are more than 70 percent engaged in their care plans, and control trials conducted by researchers at Boston University and Harvard University show clinically meaningful patient outcomes for patients using the Wellpepper platform.

"We are thrilled to launch the Wellpepper Marketplace starting with one of the leading academic medical centers in the world," said Wellpepper CEO Anne Weiler. "Our customers and their patients will benefit immensely from access to Mayo Clinic best practices. Analysis of patient experience and outcomes from these care plans will enable continual improvement and new insights to deliver better care."

The Wellpepper Marketplace will offer health systems the choice of best practice care plan templates from leading health systems and Wellpepper's out-of-the-box care plan templates. These turnkey solutions will enable quick deployment of evidence-based and clinically-validated care plans to improve patient outcomes.

About Wellpepper Wellpepper is a health care technology company with an award-winning and clinically-validated patient engagement platform used by major health systems to improve outcomes and lower costs of care. Wellpepper treatment plans can be customized for each health system's own protocols and best practices, and personalized for each patient. Wellpepper's patented adaptive notification system helps drive over 70 percent patient engagement with treatment plans. Wellpepper was founded in 2012 to help health care organizations lower costs, improve outcomes and improve patient satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

