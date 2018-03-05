medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Mayo Clinic Care Plans To Be Available On The Wellpepper Patient Engagement Platform

Monday, March 5, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions and Wellpepper, Inc. announced today that

Mayo Clinic will be providing best practices for interactive care plans on the Wellpepper platform. Wellpepper is a clinically-validated patient engagement platform used by major health systems to improve outcomes and lower costs of care.

Wellpepper

customers who use any electronic health record will be able to use Mayo Clinic care plan protocols to help patients follow their physicians' instructions outside the clinic to self-manage and improve their outcomes.

Mayo Clinic Care Plans will be available through Wellpepper Marketplace, which launches later in the second quarter of 2018. Mayo Clinic Care Plans initially will be available to cardiac rehabilitation, headache and sports medicine patients. The care plans eventually will encompass hundreds of patient interventions showcasing the breadth of Mayo Clinic expertise.

"Wellpepper and Mayo Clinic share a continuous commitment to providing care that ultimately benefits patients," says Steve Ommen, M.D., interim medical director of  Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions. "We look forward to the opportunity to share our best practices with other health systems through the Wellpepper platform."

Wellpepper's interactive care plans are based on a framework of building blocks that support creating any type of patient instructions. Wellpepper patients are more than 70 percent engaged in their care plans, and control trials conducted by researchers at Boston University and Harvard University show clinically meaningful patient outcomes for patients using the Wellpepper platform.

"We are thrilled to launch the Wellpepper Marketplace starting with one of the leading academic medical centers in the world," said Wellpepper CEO Anne Weiler. "Our customers and their patients will benefit immensely from access to Mayo Clinic best practices. Analysis of patient experience and outcomes from these care plans will enable continual improvement and new insights to deliver better care."

The Wellpepper Marketplace will offer health systems the choice of best practice care plan templates from leading health systems and Wellpepper's out-of-the-box care plan templates. These turnkey solutions will enable quick deployment of evidence-based and clinically-validated care plans to improve patient outcomes.

Wellpepper is exhibiting at HIMSS 18: Booth 9900-78, Hall G, Innovation Zone. Demos of the Wellpepper Marketplace will be available.

About Wellpepper Wellpepper is a health care technology company with an award-winning and clinically-validated patient engagement platform used by major health systems to improve outcomes and lower costs of care. Wellpepper treatment plans can be customized for each health system's own protocols and best practices, and personalized for each patient. Wellpepper's patented adaptive notification system helps drive over 70 percent patient engagement with treatment plans. Wellpepper was founded in 2012 to help health care organizations lower costs, improve outcomes and improve patient satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayo-clinic-care-plans-to-be-available-on-the-wellpepper-patient-engagement-platform-300607731.html

SOURCE Wellpepper



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.