Martin L. Dresner, M.D., FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Dresner, now retired, was the Program Director of the Department of Urology at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Having amassed over fifty years of experience, Dr. Dresner attained extensive expertise in all aspects of urology including program management.

Board Certified in Urology through the American Board of Urology, Dr. Dresner has served Southern Arizona VA Health for 22 years. Prior to establishing his private practice, Dr. Dresner retired from the U.S. Army in 1994 with the rank of Colonel. Awarded a Presidential Citation by the American Urological Association, in addition to his clinical work, Dr. Dresner is an adjunct medical professor.

As a Vietnam veteran, Dr. Dresner was the recipient of the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star as well as U.S. Airborne and Special Forces Airborne wings. The 2014 recipient of the Henry M. and M. Paige Laughlin Lifetime Educator Award by Ursinus College, Dr. Dresner is venerated for his outstanding service.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Dresner is an elite member and esteemed Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American Urological Association, the American Association of Clinical Urologists, the Society of Government Services Urologists and the American College of Surgeons. Past President of the Western Section of the American Urological Association, Dr. Dresner currently serves as Historian and Parliamentarian of the SGSU.

Early in his career, Dr. Dresner attained his Medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, following completion of his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College. Upon joining the staff at Memorial Hospital for his internship, Dr. Dresner then completed his residency in General Surgery at Martin Army Community Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Dresner concluded a second residency in Urology at Letterman Army Medical Center and an additional fellowship in Pediatric Urology at Children's Memorial Hospital.

When not working, Dr. Dresner enjoys spending time with his four grandchildren and listening to Jazz music.

Dr. Dresner dedicates this recognition to his parents, Marianne and Lawrence S. Dresner, who always supported his career.

