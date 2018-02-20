medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Martin L. Dresner, M.D., FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin L. Dresner, M.D., FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle

Lifetime Member in the field of Healthcare.

Located in Tucson, Arizona and catering to over 171,000 veterans across multiple counties in Southern Arizona and one county in

Western New Mexico, Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is a 277-bed hospital, administering primary care and sub-specialty health services for eligible veterans. 

Dr. Dresner, now retired, was the Program Director of the Department of Urology at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Having amassed over fifty years of experience, Dr. Dresner attained extensive expertise in all aspects of urology including program management.

Board Certified in Urology through the American Board of Urology, Dr. Dresner has served Southern Arizona VA Health for 22 years. Prior to establishing his private practice, Dr. Dresner retired from the U.S. Army in 1994 with the rank of Colonel. Awarded a Presidential Citation by the American Urological Association, in addition to his clinical work, Dr. Dresner is an adjunct medical professor.  

As a Vietnam veteran, Dr. Dresner was the recipient of the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star as well as U.S. Airborne and Special Forces Airborne wings. The 2014 recipient of the Henry M. and M. Paige Laughlin Lifetime Educator Award by Ursinus College, Dr. Dresner is venerated for his outstanding service.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Dresner is an elite member and esteemed Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American Urological Association, the American Association of Clinical Urologists, the Society of Government Services Urologists and the American College of Surgeons.  Past President of the Western Section of the American Urological Association, Dr. Dresner currently serves as Historian and Parliamentarian of the SGSU.

Early in his career, Dr. Dresner attained his Medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, following completion of his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College. Upon joining the staff at Memorial Hospital for his internship, Dr. Dresner then completed his residency in General Surgery at Martin Army Community Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Dresner concluded a second residency in Urology at Letterman Army Medical Center and an additional fellowship in Pediatric Urology at Children's Memorial Hospital.

When not working, Dr. Dresner enjoys spending time with his four grandchildren and listening to Jazz music.

Dr. Dresner dedicates this recognition to his parents, Marianne and Lawrence S. Dresner, who always supported his career.

For more information, please visit www.tucson.va.gov.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martin-l-dresner-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300601242.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.