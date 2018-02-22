medindia
Mandi D. Conway is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
SUN CITY, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandi D. Conway is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of the Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Medical Director for Arizona Retinal Specialists    

Located in the heart of Sun City, Arizona, Arizona

Retinal Specialists offers a team of qualified professionals specialized in offering quality eye care services.  Offering a dedicated team of doctors that are specialized in providing quality vision care, at Arizona Retinal patients can look forward to the highest quality healthcare while utilizing the latest innovations in technology. Doctors at Arizona Retinal are specialized in offering a wide array of services to their clients including, Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vascular Disease, Intraocular Inflammation, Intraocular Tumors, Retinal Tears and Detachments, Retinal Medical and Surgical Care and more.

Amassing over twenty five years of experience and six years in her current role as Retina Surgeon and Uveitis Specialist at Arizona Retinal, Dr. Conway is specialized in all facets of retinal care.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Conway graduated from the Chicago Medical School and completed an internship at the Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. Later, she completed her Preclinical Cornea research fellowship and Ophthalmology residency at Tulane University in New Orleans. She would then go on to complete her Post-Doctoral NIH Research Fellowship in Viral Diseases of the Retina and spend two years completing her Surgical Retinal Fellowship in St Louis at Washington University.

Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Conway is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, The Macular Society, American Society of Retinal Specialists, American Uveitis Society, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Women in Retina and Women in Ophthalmology. In addition, Conway served as the past Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of Arizona, in Phoenix.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Conway was awarded 2017 Top Doctor in Sun West, Arizona.

When she is not working, Dr. Conway enjoys playing golf.

Dr. Conway is dedicating this recognition to Dr. Gholam Peyman - LASIK surgery Inventor.

For more information, please visit www.Arizonaretinalspecialists.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mandi-d-conway-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300602145.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
