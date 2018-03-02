medindia
Major new Velos eCompliance release deepens Velos product line for clinical researchers

Friday, March 2, 2018 Drug News
FREMONT, Calif., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 10 of Velos eCompliance is a major new software release that simplifies

complex workflows and processes for Institutional Review Boards (IRBs), Protocol Review Committees(PRCs), and departmental reviews.  Velos eCompliance is part of the Velos eResearch software family many regard as the most integrated, comprehensive, and
advanced software solution for research sites and other organizations conducting clinical research. 

Unlike other IRB and protocol review systems, Velos eCompliance supports any number of review boards and protocol review committees through a single, integrated architecture.  With Velos eCompliance, customers are able manage studies, billing, invoices, internal and external IRB submissions, reviews, and reports in one centralized system. This single information ecosystem facilitates software installation, study review coordination, data integrity, and reporting.  Velos eCompliance customers especially like the power and efficiency of the smart Check and Submit feature that helps ensure protocol submissions are complete and validated.  The net result is a better, more efficient user experience, time savings, and considerably lower cost of ownership. 

"Velos' deep experience in clinical research helps us understand variations in regulatory considerations, review processes, and workflows so we can create superior software solutions that are easily configured for a range of customer needs," says Umer Islah, Product Manager at Velos.  

As a result, organizations conducting clinical research are turning to Velos for an increasing variety of needs, from managing workflow and submissions for IRBs and PRCs in Velos eCompliance, to patient recruitment with Velos Volunteer, to comprehensive study and patient management in the Velos eResearch CRMS, to biospecimens management with Velos eSample, to drug accountability and inventory management using Velos IDS. Velos is the new one-stop-shop for organizations conducting clinical research.

"We are thrilled to see customers benefit from our expanded product line and our high value software products to extend their leadership and quality in clinical research and related patient care," says John McIlwain, CEO of Velos.

About Velos:

Velos is the trusted clinical trial management resource for investigators, sponsors, and academic leaders throughout the world. Velos integrates the clinical, administrative, and financial information needs of research management, with an emphasis on flexibility and workflow and empowering clinical innovation. Founded in 1996, Velos, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.velos.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-new-velos-ecompliance-release-deepens-velos-product-line-for-clinical-researchers-300607226.html

SOURCE Velos



