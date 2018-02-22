medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

MYR Pharma Announces Completion of Active Treatment Phase in MYR 203 Clinical Trial of Myrcludex B

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BURGWEDEL, Germany, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYR Pharma GmbH today announced the completion of the 48-week-long active treatment phase in MYR

203 clinical trial, a part of Phase 2b program investigating Myrcludex B in combination with pegylated interferon (PEG INF) in chronic hepatitis Delta (HDV) infection. A total of 60 subjects enrolled into this study
in 7 centers in Russia were randomized in four groups to receive PEG INF, Myrcludex B monotherapy, and combinations of PEG INF with two different doses of Myrcludex B, respectively.

Commenting on the announcement, MYR Pharma's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander Alexandrov said: "Myrcludex B was very well tolerated with no SAEs attributed to the study drug, confirming the excellent safety profile of the drug that we observed in previous clinical studies." He further commented: "All patients on the combination therapy have by now completed 48 weeks of treatment. We are currently evaluating efficacy readouts from the study."

"Myrcludex B recently demonstrated encouraging results in cirrhotic and interferon non-responder population in MYR 202 clinical trial. The ongoing MYR 203 study will provide an insight as to whether add-on treatments with Myrcludex B can improve suboptimal outcomes of the current standard-of-care interferon treatment," said Heiner Wedemeyer, MD, Professor at the Essen University Hospital and Chairman of MYR Pharma's Clinical Advisory Board.

The patients in MYR 203 are now undergoing a 24-week follow up period. The company expects to announce the results of the study in the mid-2018.

About Myrcludex B

Myrcludex B is a first-in-class entry inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and its co-infection hepatitis Delta. The drug inhibits the recently identified HBV receptor on the hepatocyte surface and prevents the infection of the healthy cells and viral spreading within the liver. Myrcludex has shown an excellent safety profile and antiviral efficacy in several clinical trials. The drug has received Orphan Designation for treatment of HDV infection from the EMA and FDA, and PRIME scheme eligibility from the EMA. Myrcludex B was originally developed at the University of Heidelberg (Germany) and INSERM (France) and is currently one the most clinically advanced novel approaches to the treatment of HBV and HDV.

About MYR GmbH

MYR Pharma GmbH is a German clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and Delta virus infections.

CONTACT: Alexey Eliseev, 1-617-953-0767

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myr-pharma-announces-completion-of-active-treatment-phase-in-myr-203-clinical-trial-of-myrcludex-b-300602851.html

SOURCE MYR Pharma



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.